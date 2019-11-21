Faux Fur: Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin & 18 More Stars Bundling Up In Fluffy Jackets

One trend that celebrities have been embracing this season is faux fur and everyone from Kendall Jenner to Hailey Baldwin has tried the stylish look!

Real fur is quickly on it’s way out, as the celeb set has embraced the faux fur trend this season. Some of our favorite stars have been rocking faux fur in a variety of ways – whether it’s coats, shirts, or shoes – we are loving this trend. Kendall Jenner, 24, just rocked the trend when she was out in New York City on November 16 rocking a black Magda Butrym Ohio Leather Coat with a red fur collar. She styled the leather trench coat with a pair of black Paris Georgia Bootleg Trousers, white Adidas Eqt Gazelle Shoes, black Velvet Canyon Zou Bisou Sunglasses, and dazzling Rachel Katz Jewelry Mini Marquis Earrings.

The KarJenner gang also loves their fur and despite wearing many real fur jackets in the past, the Kardashians have since moved onto faux. Kris Jenner, 64, just rocked the look when she was in Rhode Island on Oct. 18, for Jennifer Lawrence’s wedding. The momager threw on a pair of black skinny jeans with a gray V-neck sweater and a long, oversized black Tom Ford Oversized Faux Fur Coat with a hood. Aside from Kris, Kim, 39, actually took to Instagram back in June to share that she had all of her favorite fur pieces remade to be faux so that she can continue wearing her stylish outfits.

Hailey Baldwin, 22, loves the trend and has rocked it on multiple different occasions but one of our all-time favorite looks from her was when she stepped out in New York City back in February, rocking a super fluffy emerald green Tibi Luxe Oversized Faux Fur Coat. The floor-length jacket was baggy and had a robe tie belt, which she chose to keep open. She paired the jacket with Off-White sneakers and black Cherry Los Angeles pants.

Another celeb who rocked the trend recently was Priyanka Chopra, 37, in Beverly Hills on Oct. 9. Priyanka looked fabulous when she rocked an oversized oofy black bubble coat completely lined with black fur. The jacket featured faux fur lapels and a hood, which were on full display, as she kept it open revealing her stylish outfit underneath. Priyanka rocked a black, white, and red patterned button-down blouse tucked into a pair of low-rise black Paige Hoxton Ultra Skinny jeans. She accessorized her ensemble with a Lajoux Diamond Name Necklace, black leather Dear Frances Cube Boots, a Versace Virtus Tote Bag, and a pair of black rectangle Dmy by Dmy Black Preston Sunglasses.

There are so many other celebs who have been rocking faux fur this season and you can click through the gallery above to see them all!