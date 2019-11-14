Supermodels In Denim – Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber & More Slay Their Off-Duty Style

When our favorite supermodels aren’t slaying runways, they can usually be found wearing jeans & everyone from Gigi Hadid to Kaia Gerber manages to make even denim look super sexy!

While we love seeing our favorite models on the catwalk, we love seeing their off-duty style even more, and one look that everyone loves is without a doubt denim. From Gigi Hadid, 24, to Kaia Gerber, 18, we rounded up all of the times our fave supermodels have rocked jeans and made them look super stylish. Gigi is always wearing jeans and one of our favorite looks from her was when she was in Paris on Sept. 25 wearing high-waisted, fitted Levi’s Eb Denim Og Reinvented Jeans with frayed hems, styled with a long-sleeve Story Mfg. Grateful Tie Dye Tee, a brown Longchamp Cap Sleeve Leather Vest on top, Memory of a Lifetime Burgundy Cowboy Boots, a Mango Croc Effect Bag, and Tejesta Jpg Japanese Gold Sunglasses.

Kaia also loves wearing jeans on her downtime and she’s been experimenting with all different styles lately. Just recently, Kaia was out in SoHo in NYC on Oct. 11 when she threw on a pair of skintight dark wash skinny jeans with mid-calf black leather Frye Harness 12R Boots, a black sweater, and an oversized black leather and suede jacket on top, choosing to keep it unzipped. Meanwhile, just two days later on Oct. 13, the model stepped out wearing a baggier pair of high-waisted blue jeans with a black sweater, a black Danielle Guizo Belted Leather Trench Coat, white Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers, and a ’47 New York Yankees Hat.

Kendall Jenner, 23, is constantly wearing jeans and one look in particular she loves is a high-waisted baggy jean. Lately, Kendall has been wearing a lot of black jeans but one of our fave denim looks from her was when she was out and about in LA on Aug. 28 rocking the tiniest crop top and a pair of high-waisted, super light-wash straight-leg Yeezy Season 5 Jeans in Indigo Bleach which she styled with a three-quarter sleeve, olive green terry cloth crop top. The collared shirt featured three big tortoise buttons down the front and the top ended just at her breasts, revealing some braless underboob.

Bella Hadid, 22, and Hailey Baldwin, 22, can also be found wearing jeans when they’re off-duty and you can see all of the models’ best denim looks when you click through the gallery above!