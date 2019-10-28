Katie Holmes, Kaia Gerber, Gigi Hadid & More Stars Looking Sexy In Ripped Jeans

Distressed denim always looks cool which is likely why everyone from Katie Holmes to Gigi Hadid loves to rock pairs of ripped jeans.

Ripped jeans have always been a huge trend amongst the celeb set and some of our favorite stars have been wearing them a lot lately, in a ton of different ways. The best thing about ripped jeans is that they can be dressed up or down and they don’t always need to be completely destroyed, they can just have a subtle tear. Katie Holmes, 40, just proved that ripped jeans are the perfect look for fall when she stepped out in New York City on October 26. She opted to wear a pair of high-waisted, baggy Khaite High-Waisted Distressed Jeans with massive rips at the knees, paired with a white turtleneck top and a white long-sleeve button-down Khaite Brianne Shirt on top, tucked into the jeans. She topped her look off with a pair of pointed black booties and a Chloe Milo Bag.

Kaia Gerber, 18, has also been rocking ripped jeans for fall and she was out in NYC on Oct. 22 when she threw on a pair of super baggy wide-leg jeans with a big rip at the knee. Tucked into her jeans was a cream and blue Gildan Queen Tee and on top of her outfit, she threw on her favorite black Danielle Guizo Belted Leather Trench Coat. A leather belt cinched in her tiny waist and a tan newsboy cap completed her look.

One celeb who has been wearing torn jeans almost every day is Gigi Hadid, 24. The supermodel loves denim so much, that she even had a denim-themed 24th birthday party in NYC this past April. Gigi stepped out in NYC back in August, when she opted to wear a pair of high-waisted black Re/Done High Rise Loose Jeans with a massive tear on one knee and a slit on the other. She styled the jeans with a tiny, tight white Boys Lie Play Boy Cami, a mint green Chrome Hearts x Matty Boy Lust Hoodie tied around her shoulders, Velvet Canyon Zou Bisou Amber Tortoise Sunglasses, a Bvlgari x Alexander Wang Serpenti Forever Bag, Mercii Solstice Earrings, her favorite gold Missoma Axiom Chain Necklace, her go-to Casetify Neon Sand Liquid iPhone Case, a Jacquie Aiche Opal Inlay Eye Pendant Necklace and Dr. Martens Boots in Cherry Red Spectra Patent. Meanwhile, her younger sister, Bella, 22, wore the same exact jeans as Gigi on July 11, with a black sweater, royal blue Nicole Saldana Sarah Mules and a By Far Amber Bag in Snake.

Kendall Jenner, 23, is one of the trendiest stars there is, so it’s no surprise she’s worn this timeless look to perfection. The model stepped out in ripped jeans on multiple different occasions but one of our favorite looks from her was back in Sept. 2017. Kendall was wearing a particularly neat pair of distressed acid wash jeans that featured slits at the bottom, revealing her black leather boots. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star balanced her edgier bottoms with a cobalt blue top, a khaki blazer and a black belt. She also carried a black handbag with colorful accents.

Distressed denim has a way of always appearing edgy, thus giving your ensemble an extra bit of flair that a pair of regular Levi’s might be missing. Sure, normal jeans are great for things where you want to look semi-presentable like your casual workplace, but when you’re going out with your friends, rocking some rips and tears isn’t always a bad thing. Everyone from Ariel Winter to Bella Thorne has looked cool in ripped jeans, so if you don’t already have seven pairs of them in your closet, now is the time to start investing in them.