Jennifer Aniston Rocks Pinstripe Suit With Nothing Underneath & 15 More Stars Trying The Trend

Jennifer Aniston looked unbelievably sexy when she was out in NYC on Oct. 27 rocking a pinstripe suit with nothing underneath her blazer!

Jennifer Aniston, 50, always makes a statement, no matter where she’s headed and her latest look while promoting her new show, The Morning Show, in New York City on Sunday, Oct. 27. The actress showed off her toned figure in a navy blue and white striped suit, featuring the Alexander McQueen Deconstructed Pinstripe Blazer and matching flared trousers. Underneath her long fitted blazer, Jen opted to go completely shirtless and braless, showing off major cleavage. While Jen usually rocks sexy outfits, this look may just be her sexiest to date. She accessorized her outfit with a pair of ankle-strap sandals, a black leather purse, and oversized gold aviator eyeglasses. We absolutely loved this look on Jen.

Suits are the hottest trend for the fall and some of our favorite celebrities have been wearing two-piece outfits everywhere lately. Selena Gomez, 27, is another celeb who has been loving suits this season and she has been rocking a slew of gorgeous outfits these past two weeks while promoting her hit new single, ‘Lose You To Love Me.’ During her press tour, she’s already rocked three different suits but one of our favorites was her black suit in LA on Oct. 23. She threw on a fitted Givenchy Tuxedo Jacket with Givenchy Cigarette Trousers in Grain De Poudre, choosing to wear nothing under her fitted blazer. Aside from this, she rocked a bright turquoise, crushed velvet Sies Marjan suit that she wore in NYC on Oct. 28.

Gigi Hadid, 24, looked fabulous in NYC on Oct. 20, when she tried the suit trend, opting to wear a blue and white Oscar de la Renta Tie Dye Blazer with matching high-waisted Oscar de la Renta Tie-Dye Silk Wide-Leg Pants. Under the blazer, she rocked a matching Oscar de la Renta Oversized Tie-Dye Silk Button-Up Blouse in the same pattern, while she accessorized with white pointed leather Fendi Cutwalk Western Boots, her favorite purple lens Tejesta Jpg Sterling Silver Sunglasses, and her Casetify Neon Sand Liquid iPhone Case.

There have been so many celebrities rocking suits for fall and you can click through the gallery above to see all of the amazing outfits!