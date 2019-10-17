Jennifer Aniston, 50, Slays In Little Black Dress For Talk Show Appearance — Pic 

Jennifer Aniston looked drop-dead-gorgeous on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ on Oct. 16, when she showed off her toned figure in a plunging black mini dress.

Jennifer Aniston, 50, always makes a statement no matter where she goes and that’s exactly what she did when she was the special guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live on October 16. She opted to wear a sleeveless, skintight black mini dress with a plunging V-neckline, which showed off ample cleavage. The straps of the LBD were decorated with floral embellishments, while she accessorized with gold bangles and a gorgeous beach wave blowout. A pair of pointed black crystal-embellished pumps completed her sexy look.

While we loved her outfit for the show, she also looked just as good when she was arriving on set. She threw on a pair of low-rise skintight black skinny jeans with a tight black cotton T-shirt tucked in. Cinching in her waist was a black leather belt with a huge gold circle clasp, while a pair of black suede heeled booties and a black leather fitted blazer completed her look.

Lately, Jen’s outfits have been seriously on-point and aside from her Jimmy Kimmel ensemble, she looked gorgeous at the 2019 Variety Power of Women luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles on October 11. For the occasion, she wore a skintight sleeveless black pinstripe midi dress with a handkerchief hem. She cinched in her waist with a double-wrapped black leather belt and a pair of black patent leather pointed pumps.

Aside from this look, we loved her outfit from the Aveeno Microbiome panel discussion in Los Angeles on Oct. 4. Jen showed off her toned figure in an ivory spaghetti strap slip dress styled with a pair of strappy sandals. You can click through the gallery above to see all of Jen’s gorgeous outfits.