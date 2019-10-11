Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Toned Legs In Pinstripe Midi Dress At Variety’s Power Of Women Luncheon

Jennifer Aniston looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a skintight pinstripe midi dress at the 2019 Variety Power of Women luncheon in LA on Oct. 11!

Jennifer Aniston, 50, always manages to steal the show on any red carpet and that’s exactly what she did at the 2019 Variety Power of Women luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles on October 11. The actress looked gorgeous at the event, hosted by HollywoodLife’s sister site when she opted to wear this skintight sleeveless black midi dress with a handkerchief hem. She cinched in her waist with a double-wrapped black leather belt and a pair of black suede pointed pumps. Jennifer was the star of the show, as she is one of this years six honorees, along with Mariah Carey, 49, Awkwafina, Chaka Khan, Brie Larson, and Dana Walden. The luncheon celebrates the honorees of all different ages and backgrounds, for their work in trying to make the world a better place.

Not only did Jennifer look amazing at the luncheon, but she also stunned on the cover of this year’s Variety Power of Women issue. For the cover, Jen looked fabulous wearing nothing but a long-sleeve oversized white fuzzy V-neck sweater and a tan top hat. In the photo, she is pictured pulling down the sweater on top of her toned, tan legs while tipping the brim of her hat.

When it comes to Jen’s red carpet style you never know what she’s going to pull out and when she’s not dressed up she can usually be spotted wearing a pair of jeans and a T-shirt. Her most recent look may just be one of our favorites, though, as she attended the Aveeno Microbiome panel discussion in Los Angeles on Oct. 4. For the occasion, Jen showed off her toned figure in an ivory spaghetti strap slip dress styled with a pair of strappy sandals.

Jen looked absolutely stunning at the event and you can see all of the red carpet arrivals when you click through the gallery above!