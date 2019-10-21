Gigi Hadid, Cardi B & 10 More Stars Wearing Two-Toned Suits For Fall — See Pics

Suits have quickly become the hottest celeb trend this fall but one look that the stars can’t get enough of is two-toned suits, which Gigi Hadid & Cardi B both proved are super stylish.

While suits have been a popular celebrity trend for both spring and fall, the stars have been switching up the classic look for two-toned suits and we’re loving the funky twist. Gigi Hadid, 24, proved that suits don’t need to be simple to be chic, when she stepped out in New York City on October 20. She opted to wear a blue and white Oscar de la Renta Tie Dye Blazer, which she paired with matching high-waisted Oscar de la Renta Tie-Dye Silk Wide-Leg Pants, which had a drawstring closer at her tiny waist. Underneath the blazer, Gigi threw on an Oscar de la Renta Oversized Tie-Dye Silk Button-Up Blouse in the same pattern as the suit and chose to keep only one button closed, leaving the rest open, showing off her toned abs. Gigi accessorized her bold look with a pair of white pointed leather Fendi Cutwalk Western Boots, her favorite purple lens Tejesta Jpg Sterling Silver Sunglasses, and her Casetify Neon Sand Liquid iPhone Case.

Aside from Gigi, Cardi B, 27, tried out the trend when she was the special guest speaker at the Vogue Forces of Fashion Summit in NYC on Oct. 10. For the occasion, Cardi opted to wear a two-toned blue and brown leather Sally LaPointe suit with one side of the blazer and pants in turquoise and the other in brown. Underneath the fitted blazer, Cardi rocked a completely sheer matching turquoise top which showed off her nude bra underneath as well as major cleavage. She topped her look off with a simple pair of pointed white leather pumps.

Aside from stars wearing two-toned suits recently, the other major trend is monochromatic suits and everyone from Priyanka Chopra, 37, to Margot Robbie, 29, has tried out the look. Priyanka looked fabulous when she arrived on the carpet at the opening of the NBA in Mumbai on Oct. 3, when she wore a baby pink satin Munthe Spring 2020 suit which was super oversized, but still sexy, as she opted to wear nothing beneath the baggy blazer.

Margot on the other hand, rocked the look when she was leaving the Greenwich Hotel in New York City on Oct. 7, promoting her new film, Birds of Prey. The gorgeous blonde actress wore a bright yellow The Attico suit featuring high-waisted skinny leg trousers which she tucked a white T-shirt into, paired with a matching blazer that she kept draped over her shoulders.