Cardi B Stuns In Two-Toned Joker-Inspired Plunging Suit With Sheer Shirt — See Pic

Cardi B put a capital ‘F’ in fashion with her incredible two-toned turquoise and orange leather pantsuit she wore to a ‘Vogue’ event, proving yet again what an incredible style icon she is.

There are few people in the music industry who can wear just about any outfit and crush it every time. Cardi B has proven she’s got some of the best sartorial chops in the biz and the outfit she wore on Oct. 10 shows why she’s a style icon. She was a highlighted speaker at the Vogue Forces of Fashion Summit and proved why she deserved an audience to talk about fashion in an incredible leather pantsuit. The right side was in turquoise while the left was in orange, making for a striking contrast.

Underneath the blazer, Cardi wore a sheer turquoise shirt to match one half of her outfit, which showed her push-up bra underneath, displaying just a hint of cleavage through the fabric. She rocked a bright yellow manicure and kept her hair simple, going with a pin-straight black look with her locks going down to chest level. That way it didn’t detract from her amazing outfit. As usual, Cardi was spot on glam with her makeup, with dramatic long eyelashes and a bright pink lined lip.

Cardi was one of the featured speakers at the event, which on their website is billed as “Two days of exciting conversations and unique experiences centered around the question: Where is fashion—and the world around it—headed?” It’s telling what a style icon Cardi is as she was the only musical artist scheduled to speak as others addressing fashion at the event are predominantly designers including the likes of Tom Ford, Prabal Gurung and Donatella Versace. Cindy Crawford and her model daughter Kaia Gerber will also be speaking and the only actress giving a talk will be the always stylish Julianne Moore.

Cardi was scheduled to sit down with Vogue’s Creative Director Sally Singer for a session called “The Icon Explained.” The fashion summit’s website billed her talk as, “Cardi B has quickly become a legendary presence in music, film, fashion, social media, even politics. Now that she has the whole world watching, what will she do next?” That’s something we all want to know!