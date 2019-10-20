Kim Kardashian & Winnie Harlow Twin In Full Sheer Bodysuits & Glow In Sheer Makeup For KKWInnie Collection

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Oct. 19 to post a gorgeous photo of herself posing with model Winnie Harlow in promotion of her KKW Beauty line.

Kim Kardashian, 38, made quite the impression when she shared an incredible pic that featured her and model Winnie Harlow, 25, posing together for their KKW X Winnie makeup collection from Kim’s KKW Beauty line. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the brunette beauty were wearing matching black sheer outfits in the close-up snapshot as they faced each other and showed off their glorious makeup from the brand. “Shop my @kkwbeauty #KKWXWINNIE Collection for 20% off!! Ends tomorrow, 10.20 at 11:59pm pst at kkwbeauty.com,” Kim captioned the pic.

This isn’t the first time Kim has promoted her beauty line on her social media page. The influencer has posted numerous photos showing off different products from her line many times, including another one with Winnie that showed the ladies matching in gold-colored outfits while laying their heads down across from each other. She also posts photos of the products themselves, including lipstick and eyeshadow. In addition to a beauty line, Kim has a fragrance line that provides awesome-smelling candles that could look cozy in any room.

When Kim’s not mentioning her successful lines, she’s posting fun and casual pics of herself on social media. On Oct. 18, she shared photos that showed her leaving a McDonald’s while holding a vanilla ice cream cone. She was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with the hood over her head and white jogging pants as she strolled away with her treat in tow. “Too early for ice cream?” she amusingly asked in the caption for her post.

It’s nice to know Kim can be one of the biggest celebs in the world yet do down-to-earth and funny! We can’t wait to see what else the mother-of-four gets up to next!