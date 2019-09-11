See Pics
Hollywood Life

Kim Kardashian Sports Sheer Halter Top With Nothing Beneath & Tight Leather Pants For ‘Tonight Show’

Kim Kardashian
Splash News
Kim Kardashian shows off her figure in a stylish all white dress and stuns while looking inside at the Thierry Mugler exhibition opening night in Montreal Canada. Kim was spotted checking out the one of a kind designer pieces inside the various showrooms and was joined by a friend also who she left the event with in the sub zero temperatures outside in the snow. Dress ? Thierry Mugler Vintage Pictured: Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL5067745 260219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kim Kardashian is seen leaving the Mercer hotel dressed in leather to go to the Jimmy Fallon show in New York Pictured: Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL5115093 110919 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: New Media Images / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kim Kardashian 5th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Feb 2019
Kim Kardashian West attends the amfAR New York Gala 2019 at Cipriani Wall Street USA, 06 February 2019. The charity event benefits the Foundation's AIDS research programs.AmfAR New York Gala 2019, USA - 06 Feb 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 27 Photos.

Kim Kardashian showed off her famous curves in a sexy, nearly see-through halter top and skintight leather pants in New York City on Sept. 11.

If you’ve got it, flaunt it! Kim Kardashian, 38, showed off her famous curves in an all-black outfit in New York on Sept. 11 while on her way to film The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The reality television star looked sexy and chic in a sheer, sparkly black top that left little to the imagination while out and about. Kim paired the plunging halter top with skintight leather pants and finished her outfit off with Yeezy heeled flip flops as she strolled through the streets of New York. 

The SKIMS designer kept her hair simple, sporting a sleek bun that showed off her gorgeous face and high cheekbones. She completed her look with dark, sultry eye makeup, neutral lips, and her signature contoured look. The mother-of-three looked put together from head to toe, sporting a nude manicure and pedicure to complete her edgy look.

Kim is currently making the rounds during New York Fashion Week. She was spotted sitting front row with her friend La La Anthony at the S by Serena Williams show on Sept. 9. The pair were joined by none other than fashion guru Anna Wintour as they took in Serena’s show.

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian showed off her killer curves in a sheer, sequined top and skintight leather pants in New York on Sept. 11. (Splash News)
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian looks fresh and edgy in black leather pants and a plunging halter top on Sept. 11. (Splash News)

The fashion designer and hopeful lawyer recently celebrated the launch of her shapewear line, SKIMS, on Sept. 10. Kim has been promoting her new line on her Instagram, enlisting the help of her sisters, along with models of every shape and size, to model the shapewear. “Wow! Thank you to everyone who supported our @skims launch day yesterday, it was beyond what I could have imagined and I’m so incredibly thankful!” she wrote in a post on Sept. 11.