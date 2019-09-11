Kim Kardashian Sports Sheer Halter Top With Nothing Beneath & Tight Leather Pants For ‘Tonight Show’

Kim Kardashian showed off her famous curves in a sexy, nearly see-through halter top and skintight leather pants in New York City on Sept. 11.

If you’ve got it, flaunt it! Kim Kardashian, 38, showed off her famous curves in an all-black outfit in New York on Sept. 11 while on her way to film The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The reality television star looked sexy and chic in a sheer, sparkly black top that left little to the imagination while out and about. Kim paired the plunging halter top with skintight leather pants and finished her outfit off with Yeezy heeled flip flops as she strolled through the streets of New York.

The SKIMS designer kept her hair simple, sporting a sleek bun that showed off her gorgeous face and high cheekbones. She completed her look with dark, sultry eye makeup, neutral lips, and her signature contoured look. The mother-of-three looked put together from head to toe, sporting a nude manicure and pedicure to complete her edgy look.

Kim is currently making the rounds during New York Fashion Week. She was spotted sitting front row with her friend La La Anthony at the S by Serena Williams show on Sept. 9. The pair were joined by none other than fashion guru Anna Wintour as they took in Serena’s show.

The fashion designer and hopeful lawyer recently celebrated the launch of her shapewear line, SKIMS, on Sept. 10. Kim has been promoting her new line on her Instagram, enlisting the help of her sisters, along with models of every shape and size, to model the shapewear. “Wow! Thank you to everyone who supported our @skims launch day yesterday, it was beyond what I could have imagined and I’m so incredibly thankful!” she wrote in a post on Sept. 11.