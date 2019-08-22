Ariel Winter made quite the statement when she stepped out in LA on Aug. 21 rocking a graphic crop top that showed off her abs & a pair of tight skinny jeans.

Ariel Winter, 21, is always rocking her go-to outfit – a crop top and a pair of skinny jeans and she always looks casually chic when she wears it. For her latest outing, the Modern Family star grabbed lunch in LA on Wednesday, August 21, when she opted to wear a tiny, bright red crop top that read, “Smart Ass,” across her chest. In true Ariel style, she chose to go completely braless under her shirt, showing off her bare breasts through the cotton tee. She styled the super cropped top with a pair of high-waisted, dark wash skinny jeans which were skintight, highlighting her toned legs. Considering her T-shirt was so cropped, Ariel managed to show a lot of skin, revealing her abs and tiny waist. She topped her entire look off with her favorite white slip-on Vans sneakers with black doodles on them and her clear lucite square eyeglasses. As for her glam, Ariel chose to wear not a drop of makeup and threw her newly dyed jet black hair up into a messy bun, which is one of the hottest summer hair trends. It’s strange seeing Ariel back with her black hair, considering she has been rocking bright red hair all summer long. However, she had to dye it back to her original color so that she could continue filming the final season of Modern Family, where she plays the character Alex.

Ariel has been showing off her abs and petite figure a ton lately and just recently, she looked slimmer than ever when she stepped out in Studio City, LA on July 15 wearing leggings and a crop top. Ariel wore a pair of high-waisted, skintight gray Gymshark Vital Seamless Leggings, which hugged her toned legs perfectly, and were even baggy at her tiny waist. She paired the leggings with a sleeveless skintight black crop top, which was completely sheer, and under her thin black cropped tank, she chose to go completely braless, revealing her bare breasts and nipples through her top.

She topped her look off with a pair of simple low-rise black Converse sneakers. As for her glam, Ariel went with her usual look these days. She chose to go completely makeup-free, putting her fresh face on full display, and let her long bright red hair down and straight, while parted in the middle.

This summer, Ariel has gone through a bunch of makeovers – between her weight loss and her three different hair colors, we’ve been loving all of Ariel’s new looks.