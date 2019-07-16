Ariel Winter Goes Makeup Free & Leaves Her Bra At Home In Crop Top & Leggings — See Pics

Ariel Winter was out in LA on July 15 when she opted to go completely makeup free, while wearing a crop top & leggings, choosing to leave her bra at home.

Ariel Winter, 21, looked slimmer than ever when she stepped out in Studio City, LA on July 15 wearing leggings and a crop top. The Modern Family actress opted to wear a pair of high-waisted, skintight gray workout leggings, which hugged her toned legs perfectly, and were even baggy at her tiny waist. She paired the leggings with a sleeveless skintight black crop top, which was completely sheer. Under her thin black cropped tank, Ariel chose to go completely braless, showing off her bare breasts and nipples through her top. She topped her look off with a pair of simple low-rise black Converse sneakers. As for her glam, Ariel went with her usual look these days. She chose to go completely makeup free, putting her fresh face on full display, and let her long bright red hair down and straight, while parted in the middle.

Lately, Ariel has been looking more and more slim and she loves showing off her tiny figure in a slew of revealing or super tight outfits. Aside from this look, she headed to Gelson’s supermarket in Sherman Oaks on July 12, when she rocked a pair of insanely short Daisy Dukes with an oversized long-sleeve waffle T-shirt. Her legs looked unbelievably toned in the denim cutoff shorts and she accessorized with her go-to pair of Vans and clear square eyeglasses.

Meanwhile, on July 4, Ariel ran to the liquor store, when she looked casual chic in a pair of light wash overalls with distressed pant legs, on top of a printed bikini. Ariel chose not to wear a shirt under the overalls, rocking just her pink and gray animal print underwire bikini top which showed off ample cleavage. She chose to unclip one strap of the overalls, letting it fall down in the front, while the baggy, distressed pants were loose on her tiny legs. She topped her look off with a pair of crisp white Vans slip-on sneakers, no makeup, and an effortless high ponytail.

We’ve been loving all of Ariel’s outfits lately and she’s been killing her style. Plus, we love that she always goes au naturel when it comes to wearing makeup or a bra.