Ariel Winter celebrated 4th of July on Thursday when she opted to wear a pair of overalls, unbuttoned on one side to reveal her pink cheetah print bikini.

Ariel Winter, 21, had a fun filled 4th of July on Thursday when she headed to the liquor store in LA to pick up some alcohol for the holiday. Ariel looked casual chic when she opted to wear a pair of light wash overalls with distressed pant legs, on top of her bikini. Ariel chose not to wear a shirt under the overalls, rocking just her pink and gray animal print underwire bikini top which showed off ample cleavage. She chose to unclip one strap of the overalls, letting it fall down in the front, while the baggy, distressed pants were loose on her tiny legs. She topped her look off with a pair of crisp white Vans slip-on sneakers, no makeup, and an effortless high ponytail.

Ariel was right on trend with this look, as overalls are one of the hottest summer trends, and everyone from Miley Cyrus to Selena Gomez has been wearing a pair recently. Ariel has been looking slimmer than ever lately and just the other day, on June 30, the Modern Family actress headed to a bakery when she chose to dress casual, but super chic in a pair of high-waisted, skintight dark-wash skinny jeans. She paired the flattering jeans with a tiny white knit crop top which featured a plunging V-neckline and three buttons down the front that were secured, but featured huge cut-outs in between, showing off ample cleavage and a hint of her nude bra underneath.

The short sleeves of the tiny white top were ruffled and flared, showing off her toned arms. Ariel accessorized her look with no jewelry or sunglasses, choosing to just throw on her go-to patterned white slip-on Vans sneakers.

Meanwhile, on May 29, Ariel was out in LA when she wore skintight Frame Le Skinny de Jeanne Ripped Raw Hem Ankle Jeans hugged her petite frame perfectly, making her legs look super tiny and toned. She paired the denim with a vintage cropped gray Metallica short-sleeve T-shirt which featured a picture of a huge skull covered in flames and flowers. Ariel topped her outfit off with funky accessories including a pair of white slip-on Vans sneakers that had little black doodle drawings all over them, and a pink backpack covered in pictures of dogs driving bright colored convertibles. As for Ariel’s glam, she opted to throw her new bright red hair into a messy bun at the top of her head and rocked a light brown smokey eye with a nude lip.