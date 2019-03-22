Kim Kardashian, Selena Gomez & More Celebs Rocking Off-The-Shoulder Mini Dresses

Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian and more stars have worn stunning off-the-shoulder mini dresses you’ll want to live in this spring!

Now that spring has officially sprung, we’re consumed by all the great fashion we’ll get to wear again now that warmth won’t be as much of an issue. One of the trends we’re beyond excited to start rocking again are off-the-shoulder mini dresses. While we kept this look alive in the colder months thanks to off-shoulder sweaters, it couldn’t quite live up to the greatness of a short hemline combined with a lighter fabric.

If you’re already starting to plan out which off-the-shoulder dresses you’ll want to wrap yourself in this spring, there are plenty of celebrity looks to help you figure out which ones are best. One look we absolutely loved was worn by Kim Kardashian last summer. The social media mogul looked gorgeous in a vintage Versace mini dress at the Los Angeles Beautycon Festival on July 15, 2018. She wore the look over bike shorts for a cute romper effect.

Selena Gomez has also nailed this trend. The “Back To You” singer stunned in a form fitting blue Cushnie Et Ochs dress with puff sleeves. She paired the look with cat eye sunglasses and black loafers with pale blue bows for the outing in London on Dec. 4, 2017.

But Kim and Selena aren't the only celebrities who have slayed in this style. Ariel Winter, Margot Robbie and Ciara are also among the famous fashionistas who have all impressed us with their stylish ensembles.