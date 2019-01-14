Olivia Culpo, Vanessa Hudgens & More Celebs Stunning In One-Shoulder Mini Dresses

We stan a short dress! But there are plenty of ways to amp up an LBD – like with a funky sleeve situation! See how stars like Olivia Culpo and Vanessa Hudgens style one-shoulder looks!

Off-the-shoulder necklines are all the rage right now, but sometimes you need a bit more support than something that’s basically strapless. Luckily, one shoulder silhouettes are just as fun, but do far more work in terms of keeping your dress in place. And – it’s beloved by some of the biggest trendsetters!

One of our favorite takes on the neckline came to us courtesy of Olivia Culpo. The 26-year old model stunned in a one shoulder black mini dress by NDB for the #REVOLVEawards in Las Vegas on Nov. 9, 2018. The LBD also featured a beaded fringe detail that added an extra pop of interest. She rounded out the look with sheer black leggings, an embellished clutch, drop earrings, and a pair of Manolo Blahnik stilettos.

Keeping with the one shoulder LBDs, Vanessa Hudgens rocked a similar look that we loved recently too. The High School Musical alum, 30, attended the Prime Video celebration for the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 17, 2018 wearing a black Semsem mini dress. This one’s main vocal point was the single sleeve itself, though! A silk train was attached at the shoulder, giving the otherwise simple piece an asymmetrical allure.

Vanessa accessorized with a clutch, silver earrings, and black pumps. But you don’t need to just stick to black! Check out the gallery above to see even more ways celebrities have styled one shoulder dresses!