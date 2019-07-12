Ariel Winter Braves L.A. Heatwave In Long-Sleeved Shirt & Daisy Dukes While Grocery Shopping

Ariel Winter fell back on her best piece of armor against Los Angeles’ rising temperatures: a pair of cutoff shorts! The ‘Modern Family’ star also played up her outfit with a fun pair of dog print slip-ons.

It’s getting hot in here…the San Fernando Valley, that is. With temperatures finally reaching the 90s in the Los Angeles valley, Ariel Winter, 21, smartly dressed in a pair of cutoff shorts to shop at a Gelson’s supermarket in Sherman Oaks on July 12. Those grocery store aisles can get chilly, so the Modern Family star balanced the summer outfit with a white long-sleeved top and slip-on shoes covered in adorable dogs. She wore her hair in long, loose waves, and for good reason — the actress has been happily showing off her fresh red hair dye job since leaving the salon on May 3!

Ariel rocked yet another pair of daisy dukes to grab a sweet treat at McConnell’s Ice Cream Shop in Studio City, LA on July 10. She wore a lighter denim pair for the ice cream run, and paired the piece with other summer wardrobe essentials: a plain grey T-shirt and white slip-on shoes from Vans. As a gym enthusiast, the shorts allowed Ariel to highlight her lean, strong legs!

Wearing daisy dukes, munching on ice cream — Ariel is checking of all the prerequisites for a quintessentially American summer. She got in even more fun by celebrating the Fourth of July in a purple leopard bikini top, and by participating in the 2019 Big Slick Celebrity Weekend in early June! Ariel joined fellow stars like Selena Gomez, Olivia Wilde and Paul Rudd for the charity weekend’s softball game and bowling tournament, which raised proceeds for the Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.

We’re happy to see Ariel enjoying her summer days before Modern Family airs its final season for ABC’s 2019-2020 fall schedule. The sitcom star and her on-screen sister, Sarah Hyland, are “excited, happy, scared, sad and everywhere in between” now that the show is ending after a decade, a source close to the Dunphy sisters’ actresses EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in Feb. 2019, when ABC announced the final season.