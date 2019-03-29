Gallery
Kendall Jenner, Taylor Swift, Elsa Hosk & More Celebs Looking Hot In Denim Crop Tops

Spring is finally here, so it’s time to start incorporating crop tops back into our wardrobes! We’re loving denim ones this season and plenty of celebs have styled them to perfection!

Winter is finally over, so shorter hemlines are on the horizon. But we don’t just mean shorter skirts – our tops will also be getting cropped fairly soon! One of our favorite crop top styles involves denim because it’s a perfect transitional fabric that’ll still keep you semi-warm on those strange in-between weather days. There’s also plenty of cute ways to style a jean crop top – and they’ll not only look super cute in spring, but in summer too!

Elsa Hosk nailed her fall crop top look when she stopped by the Timberland Fifth Avenue pop-up store in New York City on Oct. 18, 2018. The Victoria’s Secret model switched out a shirt for a cropped denim jacket that gave a small flash of skin, but still seemed seasonally appropriate (which is good because what’s appropriate for fall is also great for spring!). She paired it with red boot cut jeans, a black hat, a white Chanel purse and Timberland’s Courmayeur Valley shearling-lined boots in Black Nubuck. So cute!

Kendall Jenner also rocked a cute denim crop top last year. The model was photographed wearing a cami crop top from American Eagle that featured a ruffle hem and square neckline. The look was completed with high waisted jeggings from the same brand. Throw a cozy jacket over that, and you’re ready to take on any crisp spring day!

We were also big fans of the Madewell crop top that Taylor Swift was spotted leaving her apartment in back in July. The sleeveless shirt had silver buttons down the front and was long enough that it wouldn’t bare too much belly if you paired it with a high-waisted skirt or pair of pants. Check out the gallery above to see more ways that celebs have styled denim crop tops!