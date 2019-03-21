Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian & More Stars Looking Sexy In Skintight Animal Print Looks

Animal prints are everywhere right now! Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and more stars have been styling wild designs on skintight outfits.

Leopards, zebras and snakes, oh my! Some of our favorite stars have been feeling particularly wild lately with their wardrobe because everyone from Kristen Bell to Kendall Jenner has been spotted wearing animal prints. This is definitely a trend you’ll want to try out this season, and there are plenty of ways to rock it, so let’s look to the stars for some sexy style inspo, shall we?

Kendall turned heads when she wore a snakeskin mini dress by Ronny Kobo to the opening party of the Edition hotel in Times Square on March 12. The model, 23, paired the plunging piece with strappy Yeezy heels. Not only did the khaki shoes pair perfectly with the cream and brown dress, but they also gave her brownie points for being a good sister-in-law to Kanye West by repping his design.

Speaking of Kendall and Kanye, her sister/his wife Kim Kardashian also loves the animal print trend. The social media mogul had all eyes on her when she stepped out in Paris wearing a totally sheer leopard catsuit. She paired the Azzedine Alaia number with clear shoes to show off the pattern all the way down to her foot and covered up with a velvet duster coat for the outing on March 6.

But Kim and Kendall aren’t the only stars who slay in animal prints. Samira Wiley has killed it in zebra while Kristen Bell wowed in a leopard jumpsuit. Head up to the gallery above to see how more celebrities have rocked skintight animal print looks!