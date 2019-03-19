19 Stars Looking Sexy In Wild Snakeskin Looks: Priyanka Chopra, Taylor Swift, JLo, & More

Celebs like Priyanka Chopra and Taylor Swift are daring to get wild with in snakeskin ensembles, spicing up their boots, accessories, and dresses with the animal print. They’re giving us serious fashion FOMO!

Style trends are always changing, but one that continues to stick around? Snakeskin! The sexiest A-list celebs in Hollywood are opting for the faux animal print that instantly gives their style game a tough edge. There’s no wrong way to wear snakeskin, and stars like the Kardashians, Hadid sisters, and more are proving that by opting for rocking it in unexpected colors, and in different textures. Take Taylor Swift, for example!

The 29-year-ols singer brought back the snakeskin look multiple times, as any fans of her Reputation era know! Even before she created that snake-themed masterpiece, she favored the style. The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer rocked a stunning metallic silver dress at the 2016 Met Gala, completing her look with a vampy lipgloss. It was an edgier look that we were used to seeing on Taylor, and it was fab. Even better — when she wore a snakeskin backpack on the damn anniversary (July 17, 2018) of Kim Kardashian calling her a “snake” during the Kanye West drama. We stan a queen.

We’re not convinced that Priyanka Chopra Jonas isn’t royalty like her best friend, Meghan Markle, after seeing her in this snakeskin outfit. Priyanka, as you can see in the photo below, took to the streets of New York City in March 19 wearing a velvet duster coat with brocade sleeves in a chic, mustard hue. She paired the dramatic coat with snakeskin pants in the same color. She was honestly awe-inspiring!

Kendall Jenner, 23, commanded the runway during Paris Fashion Week on March 2, strutting her stuff in an exotic snakeskin look from the Fall 2017 collection! She gave us M-A-J-O-R queen vibes with her gorgeous braided hairstyle and bright gold lip color. She even rocked boots with the print and definitely stole the show! For more pics of sexy stars like Rihanna, Selena Gomez, and more wearing snakeskin, scroll through our gallery above!