30 Stars Looking Sexy In Animal Print Outfits: Kim Kardashian & More

The hottest trend right now: animal print! Celebs like Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and more are breaking out their wild side and donning leopard, zebra and more! Take a look at our favorites!

Cheetahs, zebras and snakes, oh my! Some of our favorite stars have been feeling particularly wild lately with their wardrobe choices. Celebs from Kristen Bell to Kendall Jenner have been spotted wearing animal prints, and we cannot get enough of their bold looks. This is definitely a trend fans will want to try out this season, and there are plenty of ways to rock it, so let’s look to the stars for some sexy style inspiration, shall we?

Kendall turned heads when she wore a snakeskin mini dress by Ronny Kobo to the opening party of the Edition hotel in Times Square on March 12. The model, 24, paired the plunging piece with strappy Yeezy heels. Not only did the khaki shoes pair perfectly with the cream and brown dress, they also gave her brownie points for being a good sister-in-law to Kanye West by repping his brand.

Another star who chose to break out some snakeskin was singer Normani. The “Loves Lies” songstress, 23, sported a sexy look by LaQuan Smith at the 9th annual Streamy Awards in Beverly Hills on Dec. 13, 2019 and couldn’t have looked better. Normani’s grey, snakeskin ensemble was totally eye-catching. The singer wore a skirt with a loose fitting top that featured a plunging neckline and long sleeves that billowed around her arms. The piece gave off some real ’90s vibes, as the cropped shirt tied into a knot around Normani’s waist. The grey color looked perfect on Normani, who really glowed on the red carpet!

Of course, it wasn’t just Normani and Kendall who got in on the ferocious fashion. Kim Kardashian, 39, took to the red carpet of the 45th Annual People’s Choice Awards on Nov. 10, 2019 wearing a glamorous Versace dress that hugged her curves to perfection. The teal, snakeskin dress hit the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s hips effortlessly, and a bustier neckline accentuated Kim’s figure with ease. With her hair worn long and down with natural waves, Kim’s look had us getting in touch with our wild side!

There are so many more prints in the jungle — or wardrobe — to explore! To see more stars sporting sexy style in animal prints, click through the gallery above!