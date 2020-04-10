Nina Dobrev, Lucy Hale & More Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Week: Quarantine Edition

It’s been another quiet week in quarantine but that didn’t stop some of our fave stars from rocking stylish casual outfits & we rounded up all of the best dressed looks!

Even though everyone is currently under self-quarantine, some of our favorite celebs have been stepping out for some fresh air in cozy and casual outfits and we rounded up the best dressed stars of the week – quarantine edition. Nina Dobrev, 31, took her dog for a walk in LA on April 7 when she rocked a baggy white Babaton Everly Camisole with a black and gray Haoduoyi Long Striped Cardigan on top. She styled the tops with a pair of tight black skinny Citizens of Humanity Rocket Jeans, white Vans Slip-on sneakers and Dior 53Mm Round Sunglasses.

Lucy Hale, 30, headed to the pharmacy in LA on April 4, when she wore a pair of high-waisted skintight metallic forest green leggings with a cropped black Melody Eshani Beautycon Jacket and a charcoal gray T-shirt underneath. She accessorized her look with a Louis Vuitton Lvxlol Bum Bag, a pair of Adidas Ultraboost x Sneakers, Ray-Ban Rb3447 Sunglasses, and a face mask.

Megan Fox, 33, went for a walk in Calabasas on April 4, wearing a pair of baggy low-rise olive green drawstring Happiness Joggers with a gray T-shirt and a Free People Denim Hooded Jacket with sweatshirt sleeves, on top. She styled her cozy outfit with a pair of Adidas I-5923 Sneakers and Ray-Ban Rb3025 Original Aviator Sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Vanessa Hudgens, 31, grabbed a coffee in LA on April 6, when she opted to wear an oversized sweatsuit. She threw on a baggy pair of black and red Max Roux Tie Dye Sweatpants with the matching Max Roux Tie Dye Sweatshirt and accessorized her look with a white Prada Bucket Hat, an Arms of Eve Matilda Choker, Mediterraneo Caracola Earrings, Roberi & Fraud Doris Sunglasses in Silver, an Adidas Originals National Black Fanny Pack, and a pair of Naked Wolfe Sporty White Leather Sneakers.

There were so many other casual but stylish looks this week and you can click through the gallery above to see all of the best outfits!