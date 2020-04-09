Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Baldwin & 9 More Stars Making Hoodies Look Stylish

Street style queens unite! Halsey, Ariana Grande, & more celebs are strutting down the streets while looking chic in comfy sweatshirts. See the hottest looks here!

Sometimes, even the most casual outfits can completely captivate. Stars like Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Baldwin, and more, are showing us how thanks to their fierce street style looks. Even in a simple hooded sweatshirt, these ladies are slaying each time they step out of the house! From eye-catching graphic prints to oversized luxe looks, we’re taking a look at all of the stars making sweatshirts look sexy! Emily, 28, was at JFK on Feb. 18 when she looked fabulous rocking the hoodie trend. She threw on a bright red Max&co. Runaway Wool Coat on top of a baggy black hooded sweatshirt and paired it with matching black Livincool Classic Embroidered Sweatpants. She accessorized her casual outfit with a Versace Logo Canvas Tote, a pair of Ray-Ban Rb2140 Original Wayfarer Sunglasses, white Nike Classic Cortez Sneakers, and an Away the Carry-On Suitcase in Black.

Meanwhile, Hailey, 23, was out in LA on March 1 when she rocked a pair of high-waisted baggy light-wash Brandy Melville Addison Jeans with a gray Alexander Wang Embroidered Cropped Cotton Mock-Neck Sweatshirt that showed off her toned abs. She styled her outfit with a pair of black Vans Old Skool Platform Sneakers, Stadium Goods Crew Socks, chunky gold Jennifer Fisher Maeve Huggies Earrings, The Row Sporty Bowler 15 Bag, and Celine Cl41468 Edge Sunglasses.

Ariana Grande‘s name is pretty much synonymous with street style at this point. The Sweetener singer has rocked oversized hoodies to perfection time and time again, and that’s just what she did in August when she arrived to a taping The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City. Ari rocked her signature thigh-high heeled boots, and long pony-tail, as she sported an oversized black sweater that reached her knees. Needless to say, Ari left her pants at home that day!

Celine’ Dion’s sweatshirt did all the talking when she stepped out on Jan. 30. Her graphic hoodie had the words “I’m worth it,” emblazoned across the front, as she arrived to to the set of L’Oréal Excellence at Hotel Plaza Athénée in Paris. The crooner stepped up her street style game with a pair of edgy, loose-fitting denim, and a pair of killer metallic kicks. It’s official: Celine is the queen of cool! Click through the gallery above to see all of your favorite celebrities who are rocking the effortlessly chic, but cozy sweatshirt trend!