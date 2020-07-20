Kendall & Kylie Jenner & Kourtney Kardashian All Show How To Wear Black Pants & Sexy Tops For Nights Out

The Karjenner sisters love rocking black pants with a sexy top & we rounded up all of the times they slayed their looks while out on the town!

When it comes to the Kardashian and Jenner sisters, the girls know how to spice up any outfit and one look they certainly love is black pants with a sexy top. Whether they’re going out to dinner or heading to a club, they always manage to look amazing and we rounded up some of the best looks from Kendall Jenner, 24, Kylie Jenner, 22, and Kourtney Kardashian, 41, which you can see when you click through the gallery above!

Kendall Jenner

Kendall loves rocking pants for a night out – whether it’s a pair of jeans styled with heels or a pair of black leggings – she always looks fabulous. The supermodel looked gorgeous when she went out to eat at Nobu Malibu on July 8 rocking a pair of high-waisted skintight Wardrobe.Nyc Release 03 Zip Cuff Leggings that showed off her extremely long legs. She styled the pants with a cropped black Wilfred Free Tiny Tank that put her abs on full display and threw a mid-length black leather jacket on top. She accessorized her ensemble with a pair of By Far Vinyl Tortoise Mules, a Simon Miller Bend Bag in Sea Lemon, and a Skims Seamless Face Mask in Cocoa.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie wore a similar look on July 17 when she posted a video to her Instagram. She opted to wear a pair of high-waisted black Cotton Citizen Milan Zip Joggers with a tiny black spaghetti strap Meshki Yvonne Crop Top. Like Kendall, Kylie threw a black Materiel Faux Leather Button-Up Jacket on top and accessorized with a Kylie Logo Fabric Face Mask and a Balenciaga Silver Cloud Xl Clutch. Aside from this look, she rocked a sporty all-black outfit on July 7 when she opted to wear a pair of high-waisted 1017 Alyx 9Sm Contrast Skinny-Fit Leggings with a Nike x Matthew M. Williams Cut-Out Sports Bra.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney loves rocking all-black outfits and the mother-of-three has nailed the black pants look. She went out to eat at Nobu Malibu on July 17 when she threw on a pair of mid-rise black linen flared trousers with a sheer black long-sleeve V-neck top. She accessorized her outfit with a tan Skims Face Mask and black strappy heels. Meanwhile, she was out to dinner in LA on July 15 rocking another all-black outfit and this time she went with a pajama look. She donned a pair of loose silk Toteme Vizelle Trousers in Black Monogram with the matching Toteme Sanville Blouse in Black Monogram. She accessorized with a pair of Gianvito Rossi Calypso Leather Sandals and a black face mask.

No matter how the sisters style their black pants, they always manage to make their outfits look super sexy and you can see all of their looks when you click through the gallery!