Hailey Baldwin showed off her insanely toned abs when she headed to a workout in West Hollywood on June 3 in a tiny white crop top & low rise sweat-shorts.

It’s no secret that Hailey Baldwin, 22, has the most amazingly toned body, and she chose to put it on full display when she went to a workout on June 3 in West Hollywood rocking a super short white cropped T-shirt styled with a pair of baggy gray Umbro sweat-shorts that she kept low on her hips. She accessorized her gym attire with a pair of black Celine Cl41468 Edge Sunglasses, a Jennifer Meyer 3 Prong Diamond Necklace, and a pair of black sneakers. She chose to put her toned rockhard abs on full display in this look, leaving the elastic band of the shorts super low-rise.

Hailey is always rocking stylish athleisure looks to her gym sessions, but we couldn’t help but notice the shorts she was wearing look a lot like the ones her husband, Justin Bieber, 25, always wears. This certainly wouldn’t be the first time Hailey borrowed clothes from her hubby. In fact, she has borrowed multiple pieces from his closet including a pair of gray PANGAIA Track Pants, a brown Kith x UGG robe and a blue Balenciaga puffer jacket. No matter what Hailey steals from Justin, she always manages to pull off the look perfectly.

Aside from this outfit, Hailey proved, yet again, that she can literally make any outfit look sexy, especially her post-gym workout style. Aside from this look, Hailey sported another sexy fitness outfit when she and BFF, Kendall Jenner, 23, were both spotted flaunting their long legs in coordinating workout outfits at a pilates class in LA on April 6. Hailey opted to wear super short, baby pink Alo Yoga Alosoft Aura Shorts in Flamingo Heather, which were skin-tight, putting her ballerina legs on display. The shorts literally showed off her butt cheeks, and were more like underwear, and she paired the bottoms with a matching pink Alo Yoga Lush Bra, putting her toned abs on full display, but keeping it covered up with a baggy white Drew sweatshirt from hubby, Justin’s, clothing line. Topping off her look were a pair of Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneakers in Clay, Krewe Earhart Blinker Sunglasses in Blonde Tortoise, and a black crossbody Alexander Wang Halo Quilted Shoulder Bag.

Meanwhile, Kendall, went with a similar ensemble when she threw on a pair of skin-tight black biker shorts as well, but hers were just a tad bit longer than Hailey’s. On top of the short-shorts, she donned a gray Kids See Ghosts Ksg Hoodie in Gravel, and she accessorized with skinny black Carolina Lemke x Kim Kardashian West Dusk Sunglasses, and Adidas sneakers.