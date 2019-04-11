With summer right around the corner, some of our favorite celebs have been hitting the gym in sexy workout gear and it’s motivating us to get moving!

Hailey Baldwin, 22, and Kendall Jenner, 23, were both just spotted in sexy coordinating workout outfits, showing off their long legs, when they stepped out for a pilates class together in LA on April 6. Recently married Hailey, opted to wear super short, baby pink Alo Yoga Alosoft Aura Shorts in Flamingo Heather, which were skin-tight, putting her ballerina legs on display. The shorts literally showed off her butt cheeks, and were more like underwear, and she paired the bottoms with a matching pink Alo Yoga Lush Bra, putting her toned abs on full display, but keeping it covered up with a baggy white Drew sweatshirt from hubby, Justin Bieber’s, clothing line. Topping off her look were a pair of Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneakers in Clay, Krewe Earhart Blinker Sunglasses in Blonde Tortoise, and a black crossbody Alexander Wang Halo Quilted Shoulder Bag. Meanwhile, BFF and model, Kendall, went with a similar ensemble when she threw on a pair of skin-tight black biker shorts as well, but hers were just a tad bit longer than Hailey’s. On top of the short-shorts, she donned a gray Kids See Ghosts Ksg Hoodie in Gravel, and she accessorized with skinny black Carolina Lemke x Kim Kardashian West Dusk Sunglasses, and Adidas sneakers.

Another model who can’t stop wearing sexy two-piece workout outfits is Olivia Culpo, 26. The Sports Illustrated model was leaving a workout in LA on April 3, when she donned an electric coral Alo Yoga Ambient Neon Bra paired with matching Alo Yoga High-Waist Neon Airbrush Leggings, showing off her toned abs and legs. She paired the look with white Nike Air Vapormax ’97 Sneakers, a white Express X Olivia Culpo Lace Up Jacket, and a white Chanel Chevron Boy Bag. Since then, she rocked another similar look on April 10, when she opted for a bright red Alo Yoga ensemble featuring a tiny Base Bra in Cherry Pop and matching High-Waist Airlift Leggings also in Cherry Pop. Olivia loves to show off her fabulous figure, and the star just told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, that she owes her abs to pilates, weight training, and eating clean.

Dakota Fanning, 25, has been going to hot yoga a lot recently, and her outfit on April 9, She rocked a pair of mid-rise Outdoor Voices Techsweat 7/8 Zoom Leggings in Brick/Currant/Adobe with the matching Outdoor Voices Zip Bra in Brick, putting her insanely toned abs on display. The blonde actress topped off her look with a simple pair of pink Havaianas Slim Flip Flops and a gray Goyard St. Louis Tote Bag.

The one celeb though, who always manages to steal the show when it comes to sexy workout outfits, is without a doubt, Jennifer Lopez, 49. She is always working out and her fitness gear is amazing, but her sexiest exercise look to-date, has to be her attire in Miami on January 24. The recently engaged singer showed off her insanely ripped body in a pair of low-rise rainbow leggings, paired with with a tiny purple Body Language Scrunchy Sports Bra, white Nike Air Presto Ultra Flyknit Sneakers, a bright yellow Hermes Kelly bag, and a pair of Quay Australia X Desi High Key Sunglasses in Black Fade.