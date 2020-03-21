Jennifer Lopez & More Stars In Cool Fitness Looks For At-Home Workouts

Quarantine doesn’t mean workouts have to stop! These celebrity workout looks are perfect for your at-home exercising during this time of social distancing.

Celebrities and regular folks alike are cooped up inside while quarantining during the coronavirus outbreak, which means there’s plenty of time for at-home exercises. Your workout style does not have to be compromised just because you’re not at a public gym, and these stars are the perfect inspiration for at-home workout looks. Sofia Richie was out and about in LA on Tuesday, June 4, when she opted to wear a sexy workout ensemble. Sofia threw on a pair of skintight, super high-waisted black leggings paired with an olive green crop top. Sofia’s cropped green sweatshirt was loose fitting and super short, showing off her rockhard abs. She paired her look with a messy ponytail, black sunglasses, and a pair of APL TechLoom Pro White/Heather Grey/Black Mélange Sneakers.

Hailey Baldwin, 22, and Kendall Jenner, 23, have both spotted in sexy coordinating workout outfits, showing off their long legs, when they stepped out for a pilates class together in LA on April 6. Hailey, opted to wear super short, baby pink Alo Yoga Alosoft Aura Shorts in Flamingo Heather, which were skin-tight, putting her ballerina legs on display. The model paired the bottoms with a matching pink Alo Yoga Lush Bra, putting her toned abs on full display, but keeping it covered up with a baggy white Drew sweatshirt from hubby, Justin Bieber’s, clothing line. Topping off her look were a pair of Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneakers in Clay, Krewe Earhart Blinker Sunglasses in Blonde Tortoise, and a black crossbody Alexander Wang Halo Quilted Shoulder Bag. Meanwhile, BFF and model, Kendall, went with a similar ensemble when she threw on a pair of skin-tight black biker shorts as well, but hers were just a tad bit longer than Hailey’s. On top of the short-shorts, she donned a gray Kids See Ghosts Ksg Hoodie in Gravel, and she accessorized with skinny black Carolina Lemke x Kim Kardashian West Dusk Sunglasses, and Adidas sneakers.

Another model who can’t stop wearing sexy two-piece workout outfits is Olivia Culpo, 26. The Sports Illustrated model was leaving a workout in LA on April 3, when she donned an electric coral Alo Yoga Ambient Neon Bra paired with matching Alo Yoga High-Waist Neon Airbrush Leggings, showing off her toned abs and legs. Olivia loves to show off her fabulous figure, and the star just told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, that she owes her abs to pilates, weight training, and eating clean. Kaia Gerber also has incredible workout style — she was photographed doing some outdoor exercising while wearing a white sports bra and leggings.

Dakota Fanning, 25, has been going to hot yoga a lot recently, and her outfit on April 9, She rocked a pair of mid-rise Outdoor Voices Techsweat 7/8 Zoom Leggings in Brick/Currant/Adobe with the matching Outdoor Voices Zip Bra in Brick, putting her insanely toned abs on display. The blonde actress topped off her look with a simple pair of pink Havaianas Slim Flip Flops and a gray Goyard St. Louis Tote Bag.

The one celeb though, who always manages to steal the show when it comes to sexy workout outfits, is without a doubt, Jennifer Lopez, 49. She is always working out and her fitness gear is amazing, but her sexiest exercise look to-date, has to be her attire in Miami on January 24. The recently engaged singer showed off her insanely ripped body in a pair of low-rise rainbow leggings, paired with with a tiny purple Body Language Scrunchy Sports Bra, white Nike Air Presto Ultra Flyknit Sneakers, a bright yellow Hermes Kelly bag, and a pair of Quay Australia X Desi High Key Sunglasses in Black Fade.