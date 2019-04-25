Hailey Baldwin, Kim Kardashian & More Stars Casually Rocking Lingerie In Public

Celebrities like Hailey Baldwin and Kim Kardashian have decided that it’s perfectly acceptable to rock underwear as outerwear – and we agree! These lingerie looks work so well IRL.

If you’ve ever bought a bra, then you know they aren’t cheap. You can easily drop $40 on a Victoria’s Secret bra – so it’s kind of a crime that that piece of fabric is meant to be hidden under your clothes. Seriously, I have so many t-shirts that cost less than that! Luckily, celebrities like Hailey Baldwin and Kim Kardashian are doing what they can the ensure that you never have to cover up your underwear if you don’t want to. Sometimes, lingerie isn’t just for the bedroom, people!

Hailey made it known that she’s here for the underwear as outerwear trend when she stopped by the Levi’s brunch at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in a vintage Dior corset. She paired the lacy piece with a sheer robe-inspired jacket with feather cuffs for an added pajama-effect. But to make the lingerie more accessible for the April 13 event, the model paired the tops with light wash jeans, a Versace belt, red and white Vans, sunglasses and plenty of gold jewelry.

Kim has also rocked lingerie IRL when she stepped out in New York City in Sept. 2016. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was spotted wearing a sheer blue bra as a top with an oversized denim jacket, jean shorts, and clear thigh-high boots. But Kim and Hailey aren’t the only stars who have dared to bare some skin in sexy underwear looks while out in public. Head up to the gallery above to see how more stylish celebrities have pulled off the trend!