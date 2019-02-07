New York Fashion Week: See Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, & More Models On The Runway

Gigi and Bella Hadid continue to be the darlings of Fashion Week. See photos of the sexy sisters and more amazing models on the runway during New York Fashion Week below.

New York Fashion Week kicked off on Feb. 6, with model Gigi Hadid rocking an all-red outfit (a velvet blazer and satin pants) on the Tom Ford Fall 2019 runway, as stars like Karlie Kloss, Ansel Elgort, athletes Victor Cruz and Cam Newton, and editor Anna Wintour watched from the front row. Joan Smalls also walked in Tom Ford, wearing a black satin suit and white fur hat.

The next morning, February 7, Ralph Lauren showed his newest collection. Bella Hadid was a golden goddess in a sequin dress with a very low-cut neckline and delicate gold belt. Her hair was pulled back and polished, and she wore gold patent leather heels. Striking! Also in Ralph’s show, Joan Smalls wore an all-white outfit — wide leg pants and a halter top, accentuating her waist with a gold belt. See models on the runway during Fall 2019 New York Fashion Week right here.

Candice Swanepoel also wore white at Ralph — a menswear inspired blazer and slouchy trousers. Taylor Hill wore a white military-inspired jacket and wide leg pants, similar to what Joan wore. At Elie Tahari’s show, the brand celebrated its 45th Anniversary and the launch of Elie Tahari’s first fragrance. Mother-daughter duo Christie Brinkley and Sailor Brinkley-Cook will close the show.

We have barely begun to scratch the surface for New York Fashion Week! See models rocking the runway in the gallery attached above and keep checking back throughout the week — we hope to see Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber and more strutting their stuff!