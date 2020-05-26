Gallery
Hollywood Life

Models Hitting The Beach In Bikinis: Bella Hadid & 13 More Stars Who Stun In Swimsuits

Bella Hadid
SplashNews
Bella Hadid rocked an eye-catching burnt orange one piece swimsuit on the beach in St Barts over the weekend. The stunning brunette looked elegant as she sipped on a martini and cooled off with a dip in the ocean as kicked back with pal Jordan Barrett during vacation. Pictured: Bella Hadid Ref: SPL5134289 081219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights, No Germany Rights, No Italy Rights, No Norway Rights, No Spain Rights, No Sweden Rights
Model Kendall Jenner and friends seen at the beach on July 8th 2019 in Mykonos, Greece.
Emily Ratajkowski sun bathes at Paradise Cove in Malibu, CA. Emily showed off her stunning figure in a white bikini and large sunhat. She sipped beer as she relaxed with her boyfriend Jeff Magid.Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski,Jeff Magid,Emily RatajkowskiJeff MagidRef: SPL1459488 090317 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Political News Editor

Summer is officially here! And you know what that means? It’s bikini season. All of our favorite models, like Bella Hadid, flock to the beach in two-pieces when the weather’s warm. And we have their best pics!

If you have a model’s figure, you might as well flaunt it, right? That’s pretty much the motto for the most famous models in the game, like Bella Hadid. Bella, 23, always looks like she’s having the most fun while picking her beach attire. Take her December 2019 vacation in St. Barts, for example. Bella was an entire mood as she waded through the surf wearing a pink and orange floral swimsuit — with a martini in hand. She looked completely unbothered during her jaunt, with her hair done in a slicked-back bun, as she rocked trendy colored sunglasses and giant hoop earrings. Honestly? Goals.

She nailed it again during a trip to Miami with best friend Kendall Jenner, 24, that same month. Both ladies were in town to attend Art Basel, but made plenty of time to enjoy life at the beach while they were at it. Bella looked effortlessly cool in a simple, black bikini with high-cut bottoms, a silk bandana wrapped around her head, and those gold hoops. Kendall opted for a grey snakeskin bikini with a straight top and thong bottoms. A pair of tiny sunglasses completed her look. Kendall loves herself a good bikini; she even wears the tops as shirts sometimes!

Sofia Richie, 21, is another bikini queen. The model truly always looks fab, no matter what style she’s rocking. There have been plenty of beach days lately with boyfriend Scott Disick, 37, even during quarantine, but one of our favorites happens to be a number she donned in (where else?) Miami. For her summer 2019 outing, which she shared with friends including DJ Khaled, she rocked the hell out of a simple, white bikini — with thong bottoms.

Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid takes a dip in the ocean with a martini in hand during a trip to St. Barts (SplashNews)
Bella Hadid Kendall Jenner
Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner soak up the sun while attending Art Basel in Miami together (SplashNews)

To see more pics of our favorite models rocking bikinis at the beach, like Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid, and Ashley Graham (and so many others), scroll through the gallery above!