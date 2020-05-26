Models Hitting The Beach In Bikinis: Bella Hadid & 13 More Stars Who Stun In Swimsuits

Summer is officially here! And you know what that means? It’s bikini season. All of our favorite models, like Bella Hadid, flock to the beach in two-pieces when the weather’s warm. And we have their best pics!

If you have a model’s figure, you might as well flaunt it, right? That’s pretty much the motto for the most famous models in the game, like Bella Hadid. Bella, 23, always looks like she’s having the most fun while picking her beach attire. Take her December 2019 vacation in St. Barts, for example. Bella was an entire mood as she waded through the surf wearing a pink and orange floral swimsuit — with a martini in hand. She looked completely unbothered during her jaunt, with her hair done in a slicked-back bun, as she rocked trendy colored sunglasses and giant hoop earrings. Honestly? Goals.

She nailed it again during a trip to Miami with best friend Kendall Jenner, 24, that same month. Both ladies were in town to attend Art Basel, but made plenty of time to enjoy life at the beach while they were at it. Bella looked effortlessly cool in a simple, black bikini with high-cut bottoms, a silk bandana wrapped around her head, and those gold hoops. Kendall opted for a grey snakeskin bikini with a straight top and thong bottoms. A pair of tiny sunglasses completed her look. Kendall loves herself a good bikini; she even wears the tops as shirts sometimes!

Sofia Richie, 21, is another bikini queen. The model truly always looks fab, no matter what style she’s rocking. There have been plenty of beach days lately with boyfriend Scott Disick, 37, even during quarantine, but one of our favorites happens to be a number she donned in (where else?) Miami. For her summer 2019 outing, which she shared with friends including DJ Khaled, she rocked the hell out of a simple, white bikini — with thong bottoms.

To see more pics of our favorite models rocking bikinis at the beach, like Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid, and Ashley Graham (and so many others), scroll through the gallery above!