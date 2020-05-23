Carrie Underwood, 37, Shows Off Her Toned Abs In A Revealing Bikini — ‘Pool Ready’

Carrie Underwood spent part of the holiday weekend looking absolutely incredible in just a sexy bikini!

Caution: there’s a hot mama alert out for Carrie Underwood! The 37-year-old, who is usually much more covered up on her popular Instagram account, decided to shift gears a bit by posting an amazing bikini selfie on Saturday, May 23. “It is summer yet?”, she captioned the snap while adding #poolready and #chooseyou as the hashtags. Carrie flaunted her toned abs in a floral bikini top and red bottoms while looking at the camera with a gorgeous smile on her face. She accessorized with a big floppy hat as her beautiful blonde locks cascaded down both sides of her shoulders. Fans and celebs were impressed, with Real Housewives of Orange County star and fellow fitness enthusiast Tamra Judge, 52, writing “looking strong” in the comments section.

The former American Idol winner does not shy away when it comes to staying fit. She has opted to use her time in quarantine to break a sweat as often as possible where the results, as you can see, are very impressive. Carrie posted a cute photo of her sticking her tongue out after she reached a particular fitness goal in early April. Her hockey-playing husband Mike Fisher, 39, has also gotten in on the fun as he used their two sons Isaiah, 5, and Jacob, 1, as actual weights during a morning workout recently.

Carrie & Mike have also been working out together during their time in self-isolation. The Grammy winner posted a video of them getting in a variety of exercises including squats, weight lifting, and push ups while at home in late March.

Her personal trainer, Erin Oprea, dished on Carrie’s at-home workout secrets during an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife. She recommends doing Tabatas, which are, “4-minute workout with 20-second burst of exercise followed by 10 seconds of rest for 8 rounds. I have the timer on my Pretty Muscles App.”