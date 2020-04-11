Carrie Underwood Goes Makeup Free & Sticks Her Tongue At The Camera After Reaching Fitness Goal

Carrie Underwood has been working on her fitness in quarantine! The singer was all-smiles as she snapped a selfie outdoors and celebrated hitting her daily goal.

Carrie Underwood, 37, has plenty on her plate with two kids at home — but the busy mom is still hitting her fitness goals! She posted a gorgeous outdoor selfie to her Instagram story on Saturday, April 11 revealing that she had been working out. “@fit52 was tough this AM, but I made it with the help of the pause button!!!” she wrote over the adorable pic, referencing her fitness app. The blonde added a laughing emoji and tagged her trendy fitness apparel line Calia by Carrie.

Carrie looked so gorgeous in the makeup free selfie as she showed off her flawless skin and complexion! She hilariously stuck out her tongue — perhaps at the mornings’ tough workout — as she kept her blonde hair in two low ponytails. The photo was seemingly taken near her Nashville, Tennessee — where temperatures are sunny and in the 60s, perfect for a little morning exercise routine. She opted for a black scoop necked t-shirt and the Women’s Energize Leggings in the turquoise “G2 Blue” from her Calia by Carrie line, which she originally released in 2015.

The Oklahoma native has long been a fitness advocate, which also inspired her to launch the Fit52 app a month ago along with her book Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life. “I want to be healthy and fit 52 weeks of the year, but that doesn’t mean I have to be perfect every day,” Carrie said in a release on Mar. 3. Both Fit52 and Calia came after years of struggling to “stay on the [fitness] wagon,” she said in a Mar. 2 interview with Women’s Health. “I was sleeping better, and I had more energy for our grueling schedule,” she said, reflecting on her time during American Idol, when she started eating only 800 calories a day. “I would ‘fall off the wagon,’ then feel terrible and repeat the cycle…your body is screaming out, ‘I need more calories, I need more carbs!’” Eventually, she enlisted the help of a trainer to figure out a plan that worked for her.

Since going into quarantine, Carrie has been actively posting about her fitness routines which she often does with her hockey player husband Mike Fisher, 39. The duo could be seen working up a sweat to some Motley Crue in a video shared on Mar. 31 as they did push ups and lifted weights. “Doing the @fit52 workout with the hubs this morning…in hyper speed!!! Had to set it to one of my most favorite hype songs ever!” the former American Idol star captioned the video.