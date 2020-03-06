HollywoodLife Fitness & Health Awards 2020 — Best Workouts & Trainers

There were so many amazing new workouts & celebrity trainers to choose from for this year’s Fitness & Health Awards and we rounded up all of the winners below!

When it comes to exercise, there are tons of workouts for you to try – whether it’s a group class or an at-home workout. Not only are there amazing workout classes, but there are fantastic trainers that can help you get in the best shape of your life. Most of these trainers cater to celebrities, but the best part is, they post about their workouts to Instagram so that we can get some tips for free! This year, we rounded up all of the best workouts, trainers, and apps that won this year’s HollywoodLife Fitness & Health Awards and you can see them all below, as well as in the gallery above!

The Mirror, $1,495, Mirror.co

With celebrity fans including Reese Witherspoon, Ellen DeGeneres, Allison Williams, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston, and Kate Hudson, to name a few, The Mirror is an interactive home gym that allows you to workout with experts & trainers in the comfort of your own home, plus, when you’re not working out, it acts as a full-length mirror.

The Sculpt Society By Megan Roup, $19.99/month, thesculptsociety.com

Everyone’s favorite celeb trainer, Megan Roup, has her own app – The Sculpt Society – which allows you to do cardio & sculpting workouts anytime anywhere. You can find thousands of new workouts on the app and you can do them in the comfort of your own home.

Mel Alcantara & Fitplan

Kim Kardashian’s trainer Mel Alcantara is known for having an insanely toned body & whipping Kim into amazing shape & now you can workout with her too in the comfort of your own home with Fitplan. The app grants you access to hundreds of different workouts that you can do anytime, anywhere.

The Ness

With celeb clients like Gwyneth Paltrow, Busy Philipps, & Kelly Ripa, The Ness is a boutique fitness studio, based in Tribeca NYC, that specializes in beat-based trampoline workouts.