HollywoodLife Fitness & Health Awards 2020 — Best Diets, Snacks, & Supplements

When it comes to dieting, the market is so saturated, it can be extremely overwhelming. The same goes for supplements and snacks. Many products say they are good for you when in reality, they’re actually not healthy at all. To help you navigate through the cluttered market of diets, snacks, and supplements, we rounded up all of our top picks and winners in this category for this year’s HollywoodLife Fitness & Health Awards and you can see them all below and in the gallery above!

F-Factor 20/20 Fiber/Protein Powder Unflavored, $44.99, ffactor.com

If you haven’t tried out to the F-Factor diet, then you definitely should. The diet consists of increasing your fiber intake, plus it allows you to drink and workout less – what more could you ask for? The unflavored fiber/protein powder from F-Factor is essential in your pantry because it has 20 grams of protein and 20 grams of fiber, plus it’s unflavored so you can use it in smoothies, use it to make soup, pancakes, and so much more!

Allerlife Daily Wellness Support Energize, $9.99, drugstores

Formulated with turmeric, astragalus root, vitamins C & D, zinc, & caffeine, this dietary supplement makes you metally alert & gives you energy even while you’re suffering from allergies. So, you can go workout despite having an allergy attack!

Body Love Every Day by Kelly LeVeque

This new book by Kelly LeVeque who came up with the diet approach of Fab Four—protein, fat, fiber, and greens. This book gives you a game plan to get fit & healthy in 21 days for four different types of people – “Red Carpet Ready, Girl on the Go, The Domestic Goddess, & The Plant-Based Devotee.”

Kodiak Cakes Chocolate Bear Bites, $6.50, kodiakcakes.com

This pack of 8 graham crackers are made of 100% whole grains, non-GMO ingredients, & have 5g of protein per pack. The chocolatey graham crackers are the perfect snack to eat before or after a workout when you need a pick me up.

Women’s Best BCAA Vegan Amino, $29.99, The Vitamin Shoppe

This BCAA vegan amino powder helps build & maintain muscle mass, and can also be used to prevent muscle decrease if you’re on a diet & not getting enough caloric intake.

fitfactor High Protein Bar – 12-pack, $22.99, The Vitamin Shoppe

These high protein bars are perfect for on-the-go because they curb cravings & help you manage weight loss. Even better, they’re super soft & easy to eat, plus, they’re naturally flavored &sucralose-free! Available in flavors: chocolate-covered strawberry, fudge brownie, cookies dough, peanut butter, cinnamon roll, chocolate chip, & coconut crunch.