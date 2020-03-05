HollywoodLife Fitness & Health Awards 2020: Best Accessories, Equipment & Devices

From cycling machines to fitness bands, we rounded up all of the winners of the 2020 HollywoodLife Fitness & Health Awards in the accessories, equipment, & devices category!

When it comes to fitness, there are tons of different devices that can make working out and staying fit a breeze. In order to provide you with a list of the top accessories, equipment, and devices, we tried out different products to give you the best of the best and you can see all of our picks for the HollywoodLife Fitness & Health Awards, below and in the gallery above!

Theragun, $399, Bandier

Say goodbye to aches & pains with the Theragun G3 which helps muscle soreness, tightness, cramps, and knots, plus it reenergizes your body after a workout to you feel fully charged & ready to go!

The DB Method, $229, thedbmethod.com

Kim Kardashian is such a huge fan of this workout machine that she gifted one to every single person in the KarJenner family for Christmas! It’s a full-body workout machine that activates and targets the three main muscles that make up your butt with squats and other types of movement.

Ashley Black FasciaBlaster, $89, ashleyblackguru.com

Kourtney Kardashian is obsessed with this tool which can be used before and/or after a workout to help alleviate muscle soreness, decrease the appearance of cellulite, reduce pain, accelerate muscle recovery, & so much more!

Bellabeat Leaf Crystal, $199, bellabeat.com

Now you don’t have to worry about a chunky & unfashionable wellness tracker because this tracker can be worn as a bracelet, necklace, or clip that tracks your activity, sleep, menstrual cycle, & stress sensitivity, plus it’s made with Swarovski crystals.

Flywheel Home Bike, $2,248, FlywheelSports.com

With celebrity fans including Khloe Kardashian, Derek Jeter, Bethenny Frankel, David Wright, Bobby Flay, John Wall, LaLa & Carmelo Anthony, and Joe & Kevin Jonas, this home bike allows you to take your favorite cycling classes in the comfort of your own home. You can stream thousands of cycling, strength and off-bike workouts on its built-in tablet & a subscription is $39/month.

Fossil The Sport Smartwatch, $295, fossil.com

This ultra-lightweight sports watch tracks your activity with Google Fit™, has GPS, Google pay, and is swim-proof up to 50 meters. It comes in a variety of different colors and tracks all of your activity & fitness needs.

invisibobble MULTIBAND, $9, Ulta

This headband keeps your hair out of your face during a workout & the silicon grips on the inside of the hairband allow it to stay in place during your entire exercise without having it slip.