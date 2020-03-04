HollywoodLife Fitness & Health Awards 2020 — Best Gym Bag Essentials

One of the major categories in this year’s Fitness & Health Awards is gym bag essentials & we rounded up all of our favorite picks ranging from sweat-proof cosmetics to dry shampoo & more!

The first group of winners for this year’s HollywoodLife Fitness & Health Awards is gym bag essentials and we rounded up all of our top picks. From water bottles to face wipes, dry shampoo, deodorant, and more, see all of the 2020 winners below! Plus, click through the gallery above to see all of the winners of this year’s awards!

Contigo Couture Water Bottle, $19.99, Amazon

This pretty water bottle is perfect to grab with you on-the-go or to keep in your gym bag & it’s made with THERMALOCK technology which is vacuum insulation that keeps your drink cold for up to 24 hours or hot up to 10 hours.

WATERLESS No Residue Dry Shampoo, $7.99, Target

This dry shampoo is formulated with tapioca starch & is paraben-free, sulfate-free, and leaves no residue. Even better, it works well on all hair types and is the perfect option to throw in your gym bag so that you can fix up your hair in a jiffy!

AOA Pure Sanitizing Wipes in Mint, $1, shopmissa.com

These lightly scented sanitizing wipes are essential to keep in your gym bag because each pack contains 15 wipes and kills 99% of bacteria, so you can wipe your hands, workout equipment, and more!

ARCONA Triad Pads 2 Go, $10, arcona.com

These Cranberry Toner wipes come in convenient cotton pads that come in a little packet, making it easy to throw in your bag. They help cleanse, tone and hydrate skin while giving you protective antioxidants to refresh your face.

Ban Purely Gentle Roll-On Deodorant, $10.58 for 2-pack, Amazon

This deodorant gives you 24-hour odor and wetness protection, plus, it has a non-irritating formula that glides onto skin clear and is less likely to leave white marks under your arms or on your clothes.

Monistat Chafing Relief Powder Gel, $5.99, Target

Now you don’t have to worry about chafing stopping you from working out thanks to this powder gel which glides on skin and dries smooth without any chance of staining your clothes. It prevents & relieves irritation on inner thighs, bikini area, underarms, and breasts, plus its fragrance-free, non-irritating and gentle.

Patchology MoodPatch CHILL MODE Eye Gels, $15, patchology.com

These soothing eye patches are formulated with Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil and natural Tea Leaves to help de-stress your skin, depuff your eyes, and leave you feeling & looking relaxed. They are perfect to throw in your gym bag for a post-workout treat.

Tangle Teezer x Puma Compact Styler, $16, tangleteezer.com

This compact hairbrush is perfect for styling on-the-go before or after the gym. The brush eliminates breakage and cuticle damage, plus it detangles, removes knots, smoothes the hair, eliminates frizz and provides high volume shine.

Secret Freshie Cool Waterlily Invisible Solid Deodorant, $4.99, Target

Have you ever seen anything cuter than this mini deodorant? Perfect to keep in your gym bag, this small sphere deodorant leaves you feeling fresh and it’s super discreet so you can reapply throughout the day.

Eva NYC Glow Girl Mini Dryer, $48, eva-nyc.com

Now you don’t have to lug around your full-sized hairdryer to the gym with this sleek & mini hair dryer which comes in an adorable little pouch.

Harry Josh Pro Tools Travel Ceramic Flat Styling Iron, $115, Dermstore.com

This travel straightener heats up incredibly fast so you don’t waste any time getting ready for work or an event after a workout. Plus, it has customizable heat settings making it ideal for any hair type.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Hydrating Face Mist, $95, molecular-cosmetics.com

Perfect for your gym bag, this face mist is super hydrating and refreshing making it essential after a workout or to spritz throughout the day when you workout in the morning.

Bumble and bumble Prêt-à-powder Post Workout Dry Shampoo Mist, $30, Sephora

Specifically made to be used on damp, sweaty hair, this quick-drying, dual-phase liquid mist cleans and refreshes your hair after a sweaty workout sesh by absorbing oil and eliminating frizz!

Marshalls Satin Scrunchies, $6.99, marshalls.com

This pack of 5 satin scrunchies is a great option to keep in your gym bag because not only are they super cute, they don’t dent your hair or cause breakage so you can easily style your hair after a workout.

L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Radiant Smoothing Wet Cleansing Towelettes, $6.69, lorealparisusa.com

These cleansing towelettes completely clean your skin of impurities while giving you a radiant finish thanks to the vitamin C in them. Even better, they gently exfoliate as well, so you are left looking & feeling fresh after a workout!

Summer’s Eve Fragrance-Free Cleansing Cloths, $1.79, Target

These individually wrapped cleansing cloths will leave you feeling fresh after a long workout & they remove odor-causing bacteria, are pH-balanced, free from dyes and parabens, and are fragrance-free!

Uncle Bud’s Maximum Strength Topical Body Rub, $18.99, unclebudshemp.com

Use this product after any workout to relieve muscle aches! It can be used all over the body & it contains 120MG of pure CBD oil for maximum relief!

Venus Mini, $8.99, drugstores

This compact razor comes with a ComfortGlide 2-in-1 blade refill for a smooth shave that fits into any travel or gym bag! Even better, you don’t need shaving cream – just wet the razor and it’s ready to go!