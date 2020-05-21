Brielle Biermann Stuns In A Teeny Tiny Pink Bikini While Pouting Her Lips In New Pics

Brielle Biermann or Sharpay Evans? The Bravo babe went full ‘High School Musical’ for her day by the pool, rocking pink from head to toe — including pink lipgloss on her newly plumped pout.

Catch Brielle Biermann by the pool! The 23-year-old brunette stunner took to Instagram on May 20 to show off the latest look from her mother’s swimsuit collection, and gave fans a glimpse at her newly re-plumped lips while she was at it. The Don’t Be Tardy star spent a sunny day in Atlanta lounging by the pool at home, while snapping adorable pics for Instagram, and got all dressed up for the occasion. Looking straight out of the aughts, Brielle donned a Jacquemus bucket hat, giant mirrored Dior sunglasses, and a Salty K string bikini with a ruched top and bows on the sides and front, all in the same baby pink hue. She further played up the monochromatic look by painting her nails pale pink, and wearing a similar, sheer lip color.

If Brielle’s lips look a little fuller than they usually do, it’s because she decided to get them redone! Her mom, Kim Zolciak, spilled the beans on Watch What Happens Live on May 17, telling host Andy Cohen that both mother and daughter aren’t “overly happy” with their lips at the moment. While Brielle decided to let her lip fillers dissolve in January, she did go back to the doctor for a little touchup when Georgia recently lifted stay-at-home orders. “Brielle did her lips. She touched up her lips. She wanted to outline the actual lip itself. There’s a fine balance. Brielle’s 23, honey. She’s going to do, no matter what, what she wants to do,” Kim said.

Brielle’s Instagram followers and friends were obsessed with her new post, which she cheekily captioned, “POV the bartender bringing me my drink poolside”. Model Neyleen Ashley commented, “perfection,” adding tons of heart eyes emojis. “Alexa play ‘Fabulous’ by Sharpay Evans,” one fan joked. “Watch out she’s hot,” wrote Ming Lee Simmons. Dorothy Wang simply commented, “Damn girl.”

Brielle’s younger sister, Ariana Biermann, 18, is also hard at work promoting their mother’s swimwear line on social media. Just days earlier, she posed for her own mini photoshoot at the family’s pool, wearing a similar, pink bikini. So cute!