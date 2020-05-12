Ariana Biermann, 18, Models Mom Kim Zolciak’s Swimsuit Line By The Pool — Sexy Pics

Ariana Biermann gave mom Kim Zolciak the best publicity for her new swimwear line when she modeled one of the hot bikinis on Instagram! The pink two-piece is divine.

Kim Zolciak Biermann‘s new swimwear line hasn’t even launched yet, but there’s no denying that it’s going to be a massive success. She has her gorgeous daughter, Ariana Biermann, modeling for her, after all! Ariana, 18, showed her followers on Instagram a sneak peek at her mother’s brand, Salty K Swim, by rocking one of her bikinis, and the photos are stunning. The photos show Ariana sitting cross-legged on a pink pool float while basking in sunshine. She’s wearing a pale pink two-piece, featuring a string triangle top and loincloth-cut bottoms. Ariana had her hair pulled back from her face for her pool day with a soft headband that perfectly matched her bikini. She looks so beautiful, and so happy. See both pics of Ariana wearing Salty K Swim below!

Naturally, the Don’t Be Tardy star’s comments section was blowing up with compliments. What’s better than love from big sister Brielle Biermann? “What’s it like being so beautiful???” the 23-year-old wrote. Their mom, Kim, commented, “My baby,” adding lots of heart emojis. And Jessie star Skai Jackson wrote, “wifey,” using the heart-eyed emoji. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum’s fans were obsessed with the look, too. “I’ll take the bathing suit in 103837 colors please,” one wrote. “you look perfect!!! Seriously so gorgeous omg!!!!!”Ariana stunned in another amazing bikini Instagram shoot back in April, wearing a sexy black two-piece while meditating on a towel in what appears to be her driveway.

“Staring past this quarantine… stay safe,” she captioned the radiant pic. If you can’t be at the beach, bring it to you, right? While her followers fawned over her hotness, Ariana’s mom couldn’t help but joke about her not getting credited as the photographer.

If Ariana decides she’s done modeling for Kim, the RHOA star has another person perfect for the job, though: herself! Kim proved that same day that she can still rock a bikini like no other while wearing a lavender suit.