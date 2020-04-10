Kim Zolciak’s Daughter Ariana Biermann, 18, Looks Incredible In Hot New Bikini Pic

Ariana Biermann looked absolutely amazing in a teeny black bikini during her time in self-isolation.

Serving beach body envy from the comfort of her own home. Ariana Biermann, 18, nearly broke the internet when she posted a super sexy Instagram pic of her on Friday, April 10. The Don’t Be Tardy star left little to the imagination in nothing but a tiny black bikini that put her amazing figure on display. She sat in a yoga-esque pose with her legs crossed while gazing into the distance with her curly brown hair cascading down both sides of her shoulders. “Staring past this quarantine..stay safe,” she captioned the hot snap that left her followers totally speechless. “bye ur literally so pretty,” one wrote. Her mother Kim Zolciak, 41, brought out her humorous side when she commented on why Ariana didn’t give her credit for taking the pic! “Ok I seee how it is,” she joked.

Ariana has been channeling her older sister Brielle Biermann, 23, as of late in the sexy department as they each keep posting hot snaps of themselves on social media. The former blonde, who started KAB Cosmetics with Kim and Brielle, was confidently wearing one of their company’s new chocolate lip kits in a pic posted in November 2019 where her lips looked bigger than ever. “Our Chocolate Lip Kits are liveee! These are my absolute fave shades in the entire @kabcosmetics collection we even have a brand new website for you guys to check out! Go get yours at kabcosmetics.com xoxo,” Ariana’s caption for the video read.

She covered up a little more during Thanksgiving last year but still showed off her legs in an extremely baggy sweatshirt and boots. Brielle is also no stranger to heating up the internet. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star appeared unrecognizable when she debuted her dark brown hair in a bikini pic posted in December.

Don’t forget about mommy Kim! The blonde bombshell also put her amazing body in display, in, you guessed it, a purple bikini, during a pool party with her children on Sunday, April 5. In the snapshot, Kim looks as happy as could be while holding up her phone and flashing a peace sign at the camera.