Brielle Biermann, 23, Is Unrecognizable In New Bikini Pic With Dark Brown Hair — Pic

Brielle Biermann
Brielle Biermann’s lip fillers may be back, but the gorgeous ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ star still looked like a new person with wavy brunette hair! She gave fans a beauty update amid her birthday trip in the Bahamas.

We’re still getting used to Brielle Biermann’s brown hair makeover! The Don’t Be Tardy star transformed into a brunette mermaid in a photo snapped in the Bahamas’ tropical capital of Nassau, which she shared to Instagram on Feb. 26. While Brielle ditched her blonde hair in Dec. 2019, her once “milk chocolate soufflé” has now appeared to turn into a dark chocolate lava cake. Adding a pop of color against her new coffee-colored tresses, Brielle rocked Frankies Bikinis’ hot pink string swimwear set for her picture!

Brielle is soaking up the sun in the Caribbean for her 23rd birthday, which officially fell on Feb. 25. The reality television star enjoyed a birthday dinner with friends, which she documented for her Instagram Story — one of the dinner guests included her best friend, photographer Ty French! Asides from celebrating with her entourage, Brielle has also been dishing out one fierce look after another for her Instagram, now that she’s a brunette.

Although Brielle made the jump from her trademark platinum waves right before the New Year, her hair transformation wasn’t complete just yet. Right before her Bahamas vacation, Brielle made another trip to Arizona’s Habit Salon (a celebrity and influencer-favorite hair spot) to dye her hair even darker. She revealed her second makeover to Instagram fans on Feb. 21, tagged renown hairstylist Chrissy Rasmussen and simply wrote, “i know.”

Coconuts don’t fall far from the tree 🥥🌴

Brielle Biermann
BEFORE: Brielle Biermann is pictured here with her signature blonde waves at a celebrity basketball game in Thousand Oaks, CA on July 17, 2019. (SplashNews)

Brielle has experimented with not only her mane, but her lips as well. Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s eldest daughter is known for her big pout, so it was quite the change when she dissolved her lip fillers at the beginning of January. Brielle couldn’t stay away from fillers too long, though; she revealed to Instagram fans that she made a trip to Physician Injector Dr. Thuy Doan on Feb. 14. Brielle didn’t fully revert to the lips fans are used to, however. “So i had @dr.thuydoan re-inject my lips JUST A TAD and I couldn’t be happier. Still NO WHERE NEAR how they were before,” she wrote on Instagram. Whatever change Brielle makes, she’ll always be a beauty queen!