Happy 23rd Birthday, Brielle Biermann: See Kim Zolciak’s Daughter’s Hottest Looks Of All-Time

Brielle Biermann is another year older! Kim Zolciak’s oldest daughter turned 23 today, Feb. 25, and we’re celebrating by taking a look back at some of her hottest looks ever!

It’s Brielle Biermann‘s birthday! The daughter of Kim Zolciak turns 23 today and has truly come into her own when it comes to her hot fashion sense! Over the years of growing up in the spotlight, Brielle has totally embraced her flair for style and now is taking a journey to completely love her natural beauty. To commemorate her milestone birthday, we’re taking a look back at her hottest looks!

Whether she’s out and about or hitting a red carpet, Brielle is always dressed to the nines. On Feb. 2, 2019, the Don’t Be Tardy star rocked an off-the-shoulder beige top with black leather pants to the Rolling Stone LIVE event in Atlanta ahead of the 2019 Super Bowl. Brielle smiled for the camera and couldn’t have looked better with her hair done to perfection and her curls cascading down her shoulders. It was a beautiful look for her, but it was nothing new!

On Oct. 12, 2019, Brielle went with a jewel toned green body-con dress with spaghetti straps. The midi-dress featured a modest slit that went just above her knee. Much like her appearance at the Rolling Stone event, Brielle’s hair and makeup were done perfectly. Brielle worked a stunning smokey eye that highlighted her gorgeous eyes. Wearing subtle pieces of jewelry, including two bracelets and a pair of small hoop earrings, Brielle really looked incredible!

Much like her famous mom, Brielle is not afraid to give any cut or silhouette a chance. In October 2019, Brielle rocked a blush pink dress that fit her curves perfectly. The plunging neckline showed off her cleavage while her long, straight blonde hair cascaded down her shoulders with total ease. Brielle looked positively amazing for her night out with friends. Brielle is clearly working a style and confidence all her own!

Brielle has seriously never looked better, and only continues to get more stunning as each year goes by! The newly-minted 23-year-old will undoubtedly be celebrating her big day in style. To see more photos of Brielle’s hottest looks, click through the gallery above!