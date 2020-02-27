Brielle Biermann Shows Off Her Newly Injected Lips & Darker Hair While Enjoying The Beach For Her Birthday

Brielle Biermann was feeling ‘so loved and blessed’ while she continued to celebrate her birthday on the beach, showing off her fuller lips and new brunette hair ‘do!

It’s Pisces season and Brielle Biermann is living for it! The Don’t Be Tardy starlet, who turned 23 on Feb. 25, has been celebrating her milestone birthday in style. Brielle has been sharing a slew of images with her followers from her tropical getaway in the Bahamas, and on Feb. 26 she shared a coy clip of herself taking a stroll on the beach. In the video, Brielle wore a blue and white striped maxi dress with a halter neckline. The reality TV star ran her fingers through her newly-dyed long brunette hair and turned to smile for the camera just as the sun was about to set. She showed off her smaller lips while coyly smiling at the camera and looked like she was having an amazing time soaking in the sun! “A Pisces celebrating her birthday by the water 🌊 thank you for all the birthday wishes! Feeling so loved & blessed,” she captioned the clip.

And Brielle has really been feeling the love while celebrating! Just one day after her birthday on Feb. 26, Brielle shared her new look with her over one million Instagram followers in the Bahamas’ tropical capital of Nassau. In the image, Brielle’s long brunette locks were the major standout, while she showed off her toned body in a hot pink string bikini. Brielle’s lips, which she has gradually been removing then adding filler to, looked great and really brought out her natural beauty.

Brielle has gone through quite the transformation over the last few months, all culminating her final look she debuted on her birthday. On Jan. 4, Brielle announced to her legions of Instagram followers that she was beginning the process of dissolving her lips, after injecting fillers for quite some time. But as the weeks went by, Brielle’s confidence totally came through and she knew, moving forward, exactly how she wanted to look. She began re-injecting her lips and, in a Feb. 14 post to her Instagram story, revealed that she couldn’t have been happier with the final result.

Clearly, Brielle is wearing 23 with a newfound confidence all her own! The oldest daughter of Real Housewives Of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak is entering this new chapter, and new year of her life, with reassurance that she can embrace and love her natural beauty. We cannot wait to see what she shares next in her journey!