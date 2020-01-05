Brielle Biermann, 22, Reveals She’s ‘Dissolving’ Dramatic Lip Fillers & Is Going To Look ’18’ Again

Brielle Biermann took to her Instagram story on Jan. 4 and shared a photo of herself with a message that admitted she has gotten rid of her lip fillers and is ready to start the new year off with a new look.

Brielle Biermann, 22, is ready to go back to her natural lips after living with lip fillers for a long time. The beauty shared a photo of herself on her Instagram story on Jan. 4 and revealed the news that she took out the fillers because it’s a new year and she’s ready for a new version of herself. “Dissolved my lips yesterday…gonna look like 18 year old Brie again soon,” she captioned the pic, which showed her posing in a car. “2020 new year new me! Black n blue for a few days.”

In addition to her latest pic, Brielle shared various throwback pics that showed her when she didn’t have the fillers and she definitely looks very different! “I know y’all know these lips ain’t the vibe,” she captioned one of the pre-filler photos. “I was 16 or 17 here.”

Brielle’s lip fillers have gotten her a lot of attention over the past few years and many of her followers would often comment about them on her social media pics. Some embraced her look while others encouraged her to stop getting them because they “were too big” and go back to her natural pout. She’s been open to her fans about how insecurity with her lips is what led her to transform them when she was 18 and her latest message proves she’s also being open about her decision to go back to her pre-lip filler look. It will be interesting to see how Brielle’s lack of fillers will change her look!

Brielle Biermann Reveals She Removed Her Lip Fillers https://t.co/3PJNx4eO3H pic.twitter.com/B42fRRlh7q — Chochilino (@ChochilinoRadio) January 5, 2020

We’ll be on the lookout to see how Brielle’s lips change over the next few weeks. We’re excited to witness her journey in 2020!