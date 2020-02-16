Brielle Biermann Reinjects Lip Fillers 1 Month After Dissolving Them – ‘I Couldn’t Be Happier’

They’re back! Brielle Biermann plumped her lips up again only one month after she made the decision to dissolve her infamous fillers.

Oh hello old friend. Brielle Biermann, 22, shared news about why she decided to reinject her lips fillers in an Instagram post shared on Friday, February 14, weeks after making headlines about dissolving them. “All the filler I had before made my lips uneven,” she wrote on her IG story. “So i had @dr.thuydoan re-inject my lips JUST A TAD and I couldn’t be happier.” She finished the story by clarifying that her new smackers aren’t what they used to be. “Still NO WHERE NEAR how they were before,” she wrote. The post included a pic of Brielle rocking the peace sign in a pink top and long, manicured nails while showing off updated lips.

The Don’t Be Tardy star didn’t receive a ton of love on social media after sharing the lip-related news. “Why at your age would you need filler? You are beautiful the way you were,” one wrote while another chimed in with, “How sad for this young girl and all her plastic surgery. Destroyed her mental state.” Not everyone was in a negative mood about her pout and gave her compliments over how she looked with them, with one fan calling her “absolutely stunning” and another saying that the new version of her lips look “way better” compared to what they used to look like.

Brielle shocked her fans when she revealed that she dissolved her lip fillers in an Instagram story shared on January 4. “Dissolved my lips yesterday…gonna look like 18 year old Brie again soon,” she captioned the pic, which showed her posing in a car. “2020 new year new me! Black n blue for a few days.”

Brielle posted many photos with her small lips in the days to come while also showing off her new, darker hair where fans thought she looked “unrecognizable” in the most positive of ways.