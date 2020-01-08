Brielle Biermann, 22, Looks Unrecognizable With Darker Hair & New ‘Small Lips’

Brielle Biermann recently announced she was ‘dissolving’ her dramatic lip filler and would look like her ’18’ year old self again! The reality star debuted her smaller pout in this Instagram pic on Jan. 8.

Brielle Biermann, is that you? The 22-year-old posted a gorgeous selfie of herself, and looked better than ever with her more natural pout! The Don’t Be Tardy star has become somewhat known for her trademark plump lips, but recently revealed she was “dissolving” her filler — and we are loving her refreshed look. Posing in front of a bright blue background, Kim Zolciak‘s daughter showed off her flawless makeup, smaller lips, and perfect complexion as she served the camera a sexy smoldering gaze. While she didn’t tag a location, the background certainly teased that she was on-set for the family’s reality series.

“Whip lipstick on my small lips,” she captioned the snap, referencing a darker nude color in her makeup line KAB Cosmetics. Brielle launched the successful line, which is best known for its array of lip products, along with mom Kim and sister Ariana, 18, in Jan. 2019. In the photo, she was giving us some serious Kardashian vibes with her matte makeup choices, including a tawny colored blush, black liner and lush false eyelashes! Brielle kept the neutral theme with a dusty rose ribbed turtleneck, and tied the look together with her honey blonde highlighted hair styled into a gorgeous loose curl. When it comes to changing up looks, the 22-year-old also recently showed off her darker locks which are absolutely gorgeous on her!

Brielle recently announced she was going to be opting for a more natural look, which included “dissolving” her existing lip filler. “Dissolved my lips yesterday…gonna look like 18 year old Brie again soon,” she captioned a makeup free pic on her Instagram story Jan. 5. “2020 new year new me! Black n blue for a few days.” Brielle has admittedly been experimenting with injectables for years, and the “18” reference seemingly is when she started plumping up her pout. “New year! New lips! New hair! Same bitch!” Brielle captioned another video posted on Monday, Jan. 6.

HollywoodLife recently got the EXCLUSIVE scoop on Brielle’s hair update from her go-to stylist Chrissy Rasmussen. “Brielle had been talking about it for like, a year,” the Habit Salon guru told us, adding that the sisters waited until the last season of the show wrapped and the new one begun, so the change wasn’t distracting for viewers. “Brielle and Ariana they both wanted to spice things up and do something different so keeping it fresh for the winter by going dark was their dream color.”