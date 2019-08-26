Brielle Biermann Shows Off Gigantic Lips & Major Cleavage In Sexy ‘Plastic’ Pics

Brielle Biermann took to Instagram on Aug. 26 to share some eye-catching photos of herself posing in red lipstick and flattering attire for her makeup brand KAB Cosmetics.

Brielle Biermann, 22, is no stranger to showing off her perfect makeup in pics and her latest snapshots were no exception! The stunning beauty shared head-turning photos of herself to help promote her makeup line, KAB Cosmetics, on Aug. 26 and proudly flaunted her full lips, which were immersed in red lipstick from the line called “Cherry Pie”, as well as her cleavage in a flattering tan tank top under a black shawl. She was standing in front of a neon sign that read the word “PLASTIC” in the cleavage-baring pic and she also wore a white T-shirt in other pics while still looking as amazing as could be. “SWIPE! Guys, we’re having a huge Labor Day SALE on @KABcosmetics and you can get 20% off literally anything you want! My fave shade right now is Cherry Pie 🍒🥧Just use code LABORDAY at checkout to save some major kashhhh money!” Brielle captioned the pics.

Once Brielle, who is the daughter of Kim Zolciak, shared the post, it didn’t take long for fans to comment with positive responses. “Gorgeous 😍,” one simply said while another said they were buying the lipstick shade immediately. “marilyn monroe vibes,” another commented referring to iconic actress Marilyn Monroe‘s classic red lipstick she would always wear.

Brielle’s fuller lips have gotten attention a lot over the last year and although she’s often criticized for them from some internet trolls, she never lets it bother her too much and it only seems to keep her embracing her look even more. In June, she posted a selfie showing her lips in a lighter almost nude shade of lipstick.

We look forward to seeing more Brielle pics in the near future. She always seems to know how to take the best ones and it’s definitely inspiring her many fans!