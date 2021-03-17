St. Patrick’s Day: Jennifer Lopez & More Stars Who’ve Wowed In Gorgeous Green Dresses

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Check out the stars who’ve looked glam in green!

It’s fashion law that everyone looks good in black, but we’d like to nominate green for that category, too! There are so many celebrities who defy the norm and rock shades of green on the red carpet, whether it’s a traditional and elegant emerald, or a wild neon, it’s a universally cool choice. St. Patrick’s Day is the perfect time to break out the color. Take a look at the star’s who’ve worked the hue in the past!

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez‘s iconic green dress from the 2000 Grammys is a stellar example. JLo turned heads, and pretty much became a one-woman cultural moment, when she rolled up to the red carpet in her insane Versace dress. The dress, as we all know (who could forget?), was completely sheer and patterned with green palm fronds. It was only held together with a brooch pinned at her waist, and it was by the grace of the fashion gods and physics that she never had a wardrobe malfunction. The only thing she was wearing underneath, and we mean only, was a pair of bright blue briefs. The dress got so much attention that Donatella Versace considered it a turning point in her career after her brother’s murder. JLo later proved that she could still rock the look at the Versace show in 2019!

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has been known to rock the color green from time to time, as well! Upon her arrival at the 47th Annual American Music Awards on November 24, 2019, the Grammy winner showed off this gorgeous, asymmetrical custom design by Julien Macdonald. The glittering olive green looked gorgeous and so flattering on the starlet, and she paired the gown with black over-the-knee boots by Casadei. It was a total show-stopper!

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle has quickly become an international style icon since becoming the Duchess of Sussex. She wore this stunning green ensemble to Commonwealth Day Services at Westminster Abbey in London on March 9, 2020, and took our breath away! The Emilia Wickstead design featured 3/4-length sleeves, a fitted bodice, and an asymmetrical cape design over Meghan’s left shoulder. She paired the ensemble with a set of Aquazzura pointed-toe heels. How gorgeous!

Lupita Nyong’o

Finally, Lupita Nyong’o never fails to impress on a red carpet. The stunning Oscar winning star wore this kelly-green pleated custom Gucci gown at the Standing Tall premiere on the opening night of the 68th Cannes Film Festival on May 13, 2015! Lupita looked like a true princess come to life, and she radiated confidence and elegance on the red carpet as she twirled for the cameras.

There are so many more stars who have rocked this hue and put their own unique spin on it. To see more pics of sexy stars rocking green dresses, like Miranda Kerr, Jenna Dewan, and more, check out our gallery above! You’re going to get some serious St. Patrick’s Day inspiration.