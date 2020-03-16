Kim Kardashian & More Stars Rocking Green Looks That Are Perfect Style Inspo For St. Patrick’s Day

With St. Patrick’s Day upon us, we’ve got fashionable celebs who know how to crush it in green looks all year round. From emerald to neon green, stars love the color.

St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner, so it’s time to start thinking about the outfit you’re going to wear for the March holiday where everyone gets to pretend they’re Irish. Celebs like Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and more have all rocked shades of green to perfection – creating some of the best style inspo imaginable for the ensemble you’ll step out in on March 17. We’ve got a gallery of their looks that you can check out above!

If you’re looking for something sexy, Kendall Jenner is your gal. The 24-year-old model donned a glittering skin-tight, lime green top and slacks to the Brit Awards after party in London in Feb. 2020. In 2016, she rocked an edgy sleeveless velvet dress in a pretty hunter green. She paired the frock with a strappy black bralette that poked out from underneath and leather booties for a certifiably cool look.

Both Gigi, 24, and Bella Hadid, 23, love wearing green. Gigi donned a skin-tight Versace pattered catsuit while out and about during Milan Fashion Week in Feb. 2020. She wore an emerald green overcoat to top off the look. Bella donned an emerald green pantsuit to the Savage X Fenty fashion show in 2019. She showed off her abs by wearing the brand’s bralette underneath.

Hailey Baldwin, 23, has proved to be a huge fan of wearing green. She donned green denim jacket and matching jean skirt in August 2018. The model’s look was cool and casual, which is an excellent option if you’re looking to hit up a house party or your local dive bar. She then jazzed things up in a green suit featuring a jacket and mini-skirt from Tre by Natalie Ratabesi while hitting lunch during Paris Fashion Week in Feb. 2020.

But if you really don’t have any green clothes and have zero interest in investing in any, you can still pull together an amazing St. Patty’s look. Taylor Swift once paired a black and white geometric jacket and shorts set by Missguided with green suede kitten heels and a purse in the earthy tone. Accessorizing with shades of green is still festive enough to avoid those dreaded pinches! Head up to the gallery above to see even more ways to style green this St. Patrick’s Day!