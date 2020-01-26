28 Sexiest Grammys Dresses Of All-Time: Jennifer Lopez In Versace Gown & More

The 2020 Grammy Awards are upon us! Ahead of this year’s show, we’re looking back at some of the sexiest dresses that celebrities have worn on the red carpet in years’ past.

It’s impossible to talk about sexy Grammys dresses without mentioning Jennifer Lopez right off the bat. The singer wore one of the most iconic award show looks of all time to the Grammy Awards in 2000 — the blue and green Versace gown featured a neckline that plunged all the way down to her waist. Despite the risque style of the gown, Jennifer rocked it confidently and like a pro, making quite a statement. Even compared to some daring red carpet looks that stars and models wear these days, this one still pushes the limit.

Another super sexy Grammys look that we loved was Selena Gomez’s ensemble at the show in 2016. She walked the red carpet with her BFF, Taylor Swift, and looked super sexy in a sparkling blue gown, which featured a plunging neckline and side cutouts. The ensemble hugged her figure to perfection, and Selena looked absolutely great. Lady Gaga also once wore an insanely hot look that year — her silver dress had a low-cut neckline, while also featuring a slit that went ALL the way up her leg. Slay, slay, slay!

Meanwhile, in 2012, Rihanna rocked a backless black gown that showed a LOT of skin. The straps of the dress were just thick enough to cover her chest, with no fabric added to the middle or sides of the outfit. Another Grammys ensemble to remember was Beyonce’s sexy white dress in 2014. The figure-hugging gown was totally sheer, with carefully-placed white fabric added throughout.

Of course, we can’t forget Ciara’s daring dress that she wore to the 2016 Grammy Awards. The singer showed major leg in her black gown, which had a slit that went all the way up to her hip! The dress also had a scoop design in the back, which put lots of skin on display. Ciara looked absolutely incredible in the ensemble, which she paired with sky-high black heels.

Click through the gallery above to check out these ladies and more wearing some majorly sexy looks to the Grammy Awards over the years. We can’t wait to see who shows up in a daring ensemble this time around! The 2020 show takes place on Jan. 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET.