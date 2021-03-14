Grammys Red Carpet 2021: See Stars Like Megan Thee Stallion & Doja Cat Dazzle In Gorgeous Looks

Stars like Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion came to slay on the 2021 Grammy Awards red carpet in incredible outfits!

The red carpet looks a little different this year at the Grammy Awards, but the stars still came out to shine! The biggest and brightest names in music, like Maren Morris, Noah Cyrus, and Doja Cat hit the scaled-down carpet at the March 14 awards show wearing the fiercest outfits possible. Nothing is going to stop this fashionable crowd from dominating on the red carpet — not even a pandemic.

It’s clear that Maren will join an exclusive club after tonight’s festivities: the women who have worn the sexiest dresses ever in Grammy Awards history. We recently rounded up the best of the best, including Jennifer Lopez‘s iconic, sheer green Versace gown that she wore to the 2000 awards, and Lady Gaga‘s slinky sequined dress at the 2015 awards that she matched with silver hair. Now just check out how lovely the country music superstar looks!

Maren slipped into a custom Dolce and Gabbana lilac silk dress with gorgeous glittering jewels making a diamond pattern on her abdomen. The slinky gown featured a flowy train, giving this major 1920s glam vibes. She accessorized with gorgeous drop earrings in the same light purple hue and a big ring. She joked that she stole Lil Uzi‘s forehead diamond! Maren kept her blonde, highlighted hair sleek and straight in a long bob, giving the vintage dress a modern edge.

Tonight, Maren is nominated for Best Country Song for her hit “The Bones.” She previously won the Grammy for Country Solo Performance in 2017, and was nominated 10 other times! Costa Rican singer Debi Nova is up for a Grammy Award tonight, and she went all out for her big moment. She channeled Marilyn Monroe in a dramatic, hot pink gown and a diamond choker, floating down the red carpet with a floral train trailing behind her.

Another total bombshell? Megan The Stallion! Meg, who won her first Grammy earlier in the night for her “Savage” remix with Beyonce (Best Rap Performance), sidled up to the red carpet looking like a million bucks in an orange Dolce and Gabbana taffeta, strapless dress in the brightest orange color. She paired the dress, which featured a massive bow in the back, with a diamond Chopard choker.

To see more of the wildest and most beautiful looks on the 2021 Grammy Awards red carpet, like Billie Eilish and Miranda Lambert, scroll through our gallery above!