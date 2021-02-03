Lil Uzi Vert Claims To Have Implanted A $24 Million Diamond In His Forehead & Fans Are Freaking Out

Lil Uzi Vert just took his jewelry game to a whole new level! He’s the proud owner of a massive 11-carat pink diamond, which he had pierced into his forehead! Uzi revealed his new facial bling in a series of videos.

Lil Uzi Vert (née Symere Bysil Woods) has the internet buzzing over his new “piercing.” — Though, many fans (including us) were unaware of the fact that it’s possible to pierce your forehead. Yet, the 26-year-old rapper managed to accomplish the latter and showed off his large pink diamond piercing on social media on Tuesday night.

Uzi’s pink diamond is worth a whopping $24 million, according to friend of the rapper, who shared the number in text over a screen grab of a post-piercing FaceTime call with Uzi. “He really went in did it 24 mill on his head,” the friend, who goes by “Ceo Slow” on Instagram, wrote, asking, “What y’all thinking about it?” In a recent tweet, Uzi said the pink diamond is “10 almost 11 carats.”

The rapper took to his Instagram Stories to share a series of closeup videos explaining his piercing. “It’s actually in the middle,” he said in one video, showing off his forehead jewelry. “I just got a long bar in it because I just got it pierced. When the swelling goes down I’ll get a short bar so it won’t move,” Uzi explained.

It seems as though Uzi had been planning the new piercing for some time. During a Twitter Q&A on January 30, the rapper claimed that he began paying millions for the “all-natural” diamond after he first laid eyes on it in 2017. Uzi added that the diamond alone is worth more than any of his possessions, his cars, (including his Bugatti), as well as his home.

I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now . This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. ♦️ A lot of M’s in my face 🤫 💰 💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰 — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) January 30, 2021

In response to a fan who asked, “Why didn’t you get [the diamond] placed on a ring?”, Uzi explained: “If I lose the ring yeah U will make fun of me more than putting it in my forehead ha ha jokes on you ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha… And yes I do have insurance”.

More clips of the rapper and his glaring pink diamond are floating around social media, and fans are sharing their stunned reactions. Other Twitter comedians went as far as to create memes comparing the rapper and his forehead bling to Avengers characters.